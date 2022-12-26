The city recently hired GBA, a contracting firm in Kansas City, to do building code work as it faces a shortage of engineers on staff. Joe Kmetz, the building code services lead, will oversee that process.
The city of St. Joseph doesn’t have a single engineer, forcing it to turn to third-party contractors to fill the void.
The city’s lone professional engineer, a licensed position that can sign and seal plans, retired recently, leaving the city in a difficult position.
“We've had our city engineer position open for over a year,” Public Works Director Abe Forney said. “We've had very few applicants, so to me, there are just not very many PEs out there right now.”
Forney said qualified engineers are few and far between, and when the city finds one, it’s hard to compete with private industry businesses offering six-figure salaries. But the city can’t wait, as it needs professional engineers to stamp projects. So it's turned to outside firms.
“Some of our permitting process was slow, so we're looking for help outside of city staff to kind of speed up that process and make sure that the work is getting done and the contractors aren't held up by the city,” Forney said.
But the public works department isn’t alone with this problem. Clint Thompson, the city's director of the planning and community development department, said the building division is seeing a shortage, from building officials to inspectors.
“Due to the inability to hire successful candidates that can hit the ground running, we've looked for all different means of trying to ensure that work can continue as normal so we don't affect the private sector in trying to move forward with any expansion or growth opportunities in St. Joseph,” Thompson said.
The solution was to hire GBA, a third-party contracting firm out of Kansas City, to perform building code work. Joe Kmetz, the building code services lead for GBA, said the company's job is to help supplement cities’ needs.
“They have some staff that are well qualified and great to do tasks A, B and C, so if we can take tasks D, E and F off of their plate that allows them to give time to spend on a project to give it the attention that it needs in order to make sure we're building safe buildings,” Kmetz said.
St. Joseph is one of many jurisdictions throughout the country that have turned to third-party contractors to fill a void due to employee shortages. In many instances, that option is actually more efficient and cost-effective for cities. Rather than pay a full-time employee’s salary, a city can hire contractors to do work on a case-by-case basis.
“The funding that was dedicated to provide funds for that particular service was actually used from salary savings from the positions that are currently vacant at this time,” Thompson said. “There will be no additional cost to the customer for these outside consulting firm services.”
While third-party firms are helping the city during this hiring crisis, Thompson believes the problem is only temporary.
“It’s an issue that eventually I think will change here in the next year, hopefully, going forward,” he said. “Having an outside firm will help us get through that temporarily, so it's a function that we can utilize the service as much or as little as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.