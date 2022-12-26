JOE KMETZ

The city recently hired GBA, a contracting firm in Kansas City, to do building code work as it faces a shortage of engineers on staff. Joe Kmetz, the building code services lead, will oversee that process.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The city of St. Joseph doesn’t have a single engineer, forcing it to turn to third-party contractors to fill the void.

The city’s lone professional engineer, a licensed position that can sign and seal plans, retired recently, leaving the city in a difficult position.

