Hiring third-party services versus keeping work in-house requires a balanced consideration for government agencies.
Since the beginning of this fiscal year in July, the city of St. Joseph has spent about $600,000 on outside firms.
The most expensive contract during that time has been $125,545 with First Transit, the management company that runs the city’s bus system. The second most expensive is multiple vet services at the animal shelter totaling about $40,000.
This is when that balance comes into play. Instead of paying for continuous services, would it make more sense to hire a full-time veterinarian at the shelter?
“When you're looking at something such as hiring a veterinarian, talking about a highly specialized activity, and quite candidly, an expensive position to hire,” City Manager Bryan Carter said. “So $80,000 is a lot of money, but it's ultimately not likely going to cover the salary and benefits of a veterinarian.”
Specialized work is usually the main reason why the city hires an outside firm. Employees within city departments don’t always have the expertise to handle a specific project.
“A lot of times, we have to use other firms for engineering and stuff because the specialty is more advocated for that situation,” City Councilman Kent O’Dell said. “So for us to get more bang for our buck and to get it done the best way we can, we need to go to some of these firms to get some of this stuff done.”
For example, the city paid AECOM, an engineering firm, $39,644 for transportation studies — specific work that the Metropolitan Planning Organization couldn’t do.
“It's a highly specialized work and work that is just unique to what's done, so it's not the type of work that's necessarily beneficial to have someone in-house do,” Carter said.
These third-party fees usually come out of “professional services” line items in the city’s budget. However, not all services are anticipated. Hiring Blackstone for $32,700 for environmental engineering work at the landfill can be planned. But hiring a law firm to lead the HPI lawsuit can incur unexpected costs.
“We could use internal attorneys to do it, but they have to go through and do a significant amount of research that outside attorneys who work in this every day simply don't have to do,” Carter said. “It would take significantly longer for internals to do it.”
The second reason the city hires outside firms is for more workers. With many city departments short-staffed, third parties are sometimes hired to help with extra work.
“In another situation, we will use those outside folks when the work is just at an amount that we don't have the staff to complete,” Carter said. “So if we're in the middle of a particularly demanding project or process, we might just need the additional manpower to get through it.”
For example, Snyder and Associates, an engineering firm, has been hired multiple times for a total of $30,470 to lead several projects, including the traffic light study Downtown.
The most recent example of the city hiring a third party for additional help was with Baker Tilly. The consulting firm was paid $5,000 to look over the American Rescue Plan Act funding agreements.
“We wanted to ensure that we were using our funds in a manner that's consistent with how those funds are being used across other communities,” Carter said. “It also, frankly, gave us a level of protection in the event that we do something that is not in line with the ways that our communities are using funds.”
Since residents are the ones paying for these fees, the city ensures that it considers work from current staff before turning to third parties.
“That's a particular expense that we look at closely to make sure that it is used efficiently,” Carter said. “We try to balance that level of having staff on board to do this work with the point at which we turn to outside professionals to do the work.”
