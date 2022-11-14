VACANT PROPERTY

The city will buy the lot at 513 Felix St., once the building is demolished, to help with the Children’s Discovery Center project.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council unanimously agreed to use $35,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy property next to the Children’s Discovery Center.

The current owners of the vacant building at 513 Felix St. have approval to demolish the structure due to the condition through a decision rendered by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. This is because the property was significantly damaged during a fire at the former Pioneer Building in 2016.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.