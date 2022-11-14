The St. Joseph City Council unanimously agreed to use $35,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy property next to the Children’s Discovery Center.
The current owners of the vacant building at 513 Felix St. have approval to demolish the structure due to the condition through a decision rendered by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. This is because the property was significantly damaged during a fire at the former Pioneer Building in 2016.
“It’s been damaged for a long time,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “I’m not an architect or anything, but I don’t know that there’s much there to be saved.”
After the current owners demolish the building, they will sell the empty lot to the city for $35,000. The purchase will use leftover funds from the city’s first allotment of ARPA money. The city said the property acquisition meets the federal ARPA guidelines because it helps assist in the redevelopment of the western portion of the Downtown city block involved in the Children’s Discovery Center project.
“It’ll work well with everything that is going on with the Children’s Discovery Center,” Novak said. “That was a property that was damaged by the Pioneer Building fire. It’s a real tragedy, but I think the city will be able to put it to good use.”
The passed ordinance states the lot will be used for “the dedication of public access to provide a safe egress and ingress to the Children’s Discovery Center located at 521 Felix St.” However, Novak said he doesn’t know the specific details of what that “public access” will look like, whether that includes parking or a driveway.
The council unanimously approved $116,571 of overage costs to construct a portion of the new landfill cell. The lack of competition, increase in driving distance, fuel costs and general price increases from 2020 until now caused a significant cost increase of $116,571.17. This almost doubles the original price of $117,160.00 to a total of $233,731.17.
The council unanimously agreed to give $249,689 in HOME funds to Habitat for Humanity to build two new single-family homes at 1500 Highland Ave. The purpose of the HOME program is to develop affordable housing opportunities for low-income households, which shall remain affordable for 15 years. The city utilizes its HOME funds to provide grants to not-for-profit developers to construct affordable housing for low-income households.
The council unanimously agreed to issue $15 million of Chapter 100 bonds for Schutz Container Systems, Inc. The company will invest a total of $15 million in new capital consisting of equipment over the next three years to maintain its presence in St. Joseph and create 44 new jobs. Through the issuance of Chapter 100 bonds, the company will receive 75% abatement on all personal property taxes in years one and two and 50% abatement in years three to 10.
The council unanimously approved the State Operating Assistance Grant Agreement with the Missouri highways and Transportation Commission for St. Joseph Transit. This grant is a 50/50 match with the MHTC contributing $127,243.00 and the city contributing $127,243.00 for a total of $254,486.00 for operating costs of the local transit system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.