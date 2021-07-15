For the last couple of months, the City of St. Joseph has been taking applications from organizations for the $38.7 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city is receiving the money in two yearly installments of about $19.3 million. The funds must be used in response to the public health emergency, essential workers, reduction in city revenue and investments in sewer, water and broadband infrastructure.
An ARPA funding citizens committee has been meeting weekly to determine how to spend the funds. They will continue to accept requests for funding considerations until July 20.
The committee is looking to use the funds on big picture items, including workforce development, mental health, impact projects, neighborhood revitalization, education and innovation.
You can find the application for funding requests at this link: https://www.stjoemo.info/989/American-Rescue-Act-Funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.