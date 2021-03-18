The City of St. Joseph is investing about $5 million in Capital Improvement Program projects during fiscal year 2021.
The CIP is a half-cent sales tax that brings in about $25 million in revenue in the course of five years. Voters must approve the half-cent sales tax and determine the projects the generated revenue will go toward.
One of the specialized projects receiving funds this fiscal year is the Missouri Theater. About $75,000 will be used to replace the curtain and lighting. Restrooms will also be added to the main level.
“Anybody on the main floor has to go upstairs when they want to go to the restroom,” said Jeff Atkins, the assistant parks director. “It's hard for ADA accessibility to send people upstairs when you don't have an elevator, so what we're going to do is we're going to add two pretty good sized restrooms.”
The most expensive CIP project this year is the Hyde Park splash park, which will cost about $2.2 million. The park is expected to open this summer and will be free to use.
However, not all the $2.2 million allocated for the project is likely to be used. The most recent projection for the project was about $1.8 million. This isn’t uncommon. Leftover CIP funds are typically used on similar projects, so if the parks department doesn’t use all of the $2.2 million, the rest likely will be used on another parks project.
Almost $1.8 million in CIP funds will be spent over the next two years for design and construction of the Eastowne Business Park.
“The work that was approved by the voters was to basically develop additional or new infrastructure for the next phase of the business park," said Andy Clements, the public works and transportation director. "It would be doing the stormwater work and the extended sewers and building three roads for that development, so they have more industrial commercial lots available for new employers.”
CIP projects are dispersed evenly over a five-year period and allocated a certain amount of funds. However, funds for a project can’t be used until its designated fiscal year begins.
But the schedule can change. For example, John Lucas Park and the Bartlett Center are being renovated this year, even though they weren't scheduled for CIP funds until fiscal year 2023 and 2024.
This requires other CIP projects to be moved back in the schedule. More than $400,000 were supposed to be used on the Aquatic Park, but the city decided to move the project back as it will cost more than expected.
These projects also don’t have to rely only on CIP funds. Many city playgrounds were able to be renovated earlier than scheduled because the parks and recreation department received Community Development Block Grant money.
“The other playgrounds, as their money becomes available in the CIP, we will go back to those same playgrounds and put new surfacing, rubber poured-in-place surfacing,” Atkins said
On top of the special projects, the CIP schedule also includes recurring improvements. For example, every year $900,000 is allocated for asphalt streets and $150,000 is used for the sidewalk grant program.
The Hyde Park splash park is the most expensive project during this five-year CIP schedule. Other future costly projects include $1 million for the new animal shelter in fiscal year 2023 and $1.4 million to purchase a ladder truck for the fire department in 2024.
