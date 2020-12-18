The city of St. Joseph will see a fairly significant bump in its budget next year, as it begins assessing debit and credit card payment fees.
The city has always covered the cost of payment fees, an annual total of $400,000, but starting Jan. 1, 2021, those costs will be included in the customer’s bill. The St. Joseph city manager, Gary Edwards, said the money that is saved will be used for other services.
“I have seen other cities do that initially, then they see how expensive it is when you handle it citywide and how much it costs over a year's period of time, in our case, approximately $400,000,” Edwards said. “That can go into a lot of different services for citizens.”
Edwards said these debit and credit card payment fees are typical, especially in private businesses, and more so now in the public sector.
But despite this fact, there is public concern about the timing of the fees. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial burden on many people, and the number of cases hasn’t slowed in Buchanan County.
Edwards said the decision to stop absorbing these fees has been considered for awhile, and the city decided now was the time.
“It’s something that has been discussed for a period of time and decided to simply move forward with it,” Edwards said. “The longer you wait, the more expensive it will be for the city and those dollars will not be usable for other services.”
According to the city’s press release, “sewer bills will see a 4% assessment when paying their bill online via a credit or debit card, as well as automated phone payments. All other transactions, such as business licenses and permits, paid online will see a 3% assessment.”
To avoid the service fees, customers can pay with a check, cash or online through an electronic funds bank transfer.
This is the second time Edwards has gone through this as a city manager, the last being in Aransas Pass, Texas. The city realized the amount of money it was costing them to cover these fees was significant, and like here, residents were initially concerned about the change.
“Once we explain the impact it has on the budget, that often answers many of the questions,” Edwards said. “I wish we didn't have that fee, but we do. It turns out to be very expensive, so it needs to be addressed.”