CROUSE

City Councilman Taylor Crouse talks about the city's application for state revitalization funds to help pay for the River Bluff Gateway project. 

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council unanimously agreed to submit an application for state revitalization funds for a $10 million project along the city’s main corridors during its meeting Monday.

The project, called the River Bluff Gateway, will rehab blighted buildings, improve streetscapes, fix infrastructure, enhance greenspace and incorporate new signage — all in a way to spruce up King Hill Avenue, Sixth Street, Downtown and St. Joseph Avenue.

