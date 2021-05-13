The City of St. Joseph is set to receive more than $39 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act for local government, households and businesses.
The money will come in two installments of about $19.5 million. The first payment will hit the city’s bank account in the coming days, while the second dose will come in a year.
The funds can be used for four purposes. The first is to ‘assist households, small businesses and nonprofits harmed economically by COVID-19, or aid tourism, travel and hospitality industries harmed economically by COVID-19.’
“Any way we can help some of the poorer families in our community, who've really been knocked in the head,” said Mayor Bill McMurray. “First it was the flood, and then it was COVID. If we can build a good case, and we can help them build a good case in this application, with supporting documentation of course, to help them out, I really want to do that.”
The other purposes include providing premium pay for essential workers, recouping lost revenue for government services due to COVID-19 and to make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“If we can do something with our sewer infrastructure, so that we can keep these rates down and not raise the rates, maybe even someday lower them, I absolutely want to do that,” McMurray said.
The city already received a number of applications, including 18 external requests totaling $13 million. Internal project requests added up to about $20 million. All funds must be obligated to an eligible project by the end of 2024 and any projects must be completed by the end of 2026.
The $39 million comes with about 150 pages of regulations from the federal government. City staff is working through those regulations and the pending applications to determine which ones meet the specified criteria.
Eligible applications will move on to the city council for approval, although many councilmembers voiced interest in a citizens committee, something similar to the one that oversees the Capital Improvements Program. This would add another step to the process but would allow for community input.
“I think a citizens committee is great,” McMurray said. “As one of the councilmembers said, let's not make it unwieldy. We want to get moving on this and get some money into people's hands who've been hurt by this pandemic.”
To keep the city in check, staff must submit an interim report to the federal government by Aug. 31, followed by quarterly reports. There also will be a future audit.
The city still is taking applications for these funds. If you would like to apply, contact the Planning and Community Development Department at City Hall.
