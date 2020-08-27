As local cases of COVID-19 continue to trend up, the City Council has decided to wait another week to track the numbers before again discussing a possible citywide mask mandate.
Last week, the council saw a weekly update on local numbers from Dr. Gary Clapp, a professor of chemistry at Missouri Western State University who has been tracking data for the city. The numbers were trending up, prompting a discussion about whether or not the current mask mandate should be altered to include all public places. The council decided to wait a week in order to see which way the trend went.
This week, the numbers were still up and Clapp recommended making a change.
"Waiting another week, I think, would only exacerbate the numbers," Clapp told the Council. "We are going in the wrong direction."
According to city data, hospitalizations also are up. Currently, there are 21 people in the hospital locally due to COVID-19, four of which are in the ICU with one on a ventilator.
Mayor Bill McMurray has long said that hospitalization numbers should be considered a key factor when considering when more needs to be done.
The council said the highest cases in the hospital that the city has seen since the start of the pandemic is 24, which worried McMurray.
"Well 21, that's pretty close to the highest number that we've had. So, that's pretty concerning that we're over 20," McMurray said.
Missouri Western State University Interim President Elizabeth Kennedy told the council that there have been 22 positive cases related to students. Most students who have tested positive are isolating off campus, but one out-of-state student is isolating in a dorm room.
The council again began discussing the possibility of extending the order in their Zoom work session, and ultimately decided to wait.
Several members of the public gathered in the lobby of City Hall to give their comments via the video conferencing program, the majority of which were in favor of leaving the decision on whether or not to wear a mask up to the public.
Council Members Madison Davis, P.J. Kovak, Marty Novak and Gary Roach were all either against any mandate, or for waiting at least one more week to see if the numbers stay up.
Most were in support of leaving face covering up to individuals, including Novak, who wants to wait until the current order expires.
"If somebody wants to step forward and take those precautions they certainly can and a lot of people are," he said. "I feel we've got an existing order, which runs to Sept. 11. Conventionally, I'm for keeping the order that we have and seeing how to move forward in that time."
Council Member Kent O'Dell said last week that if the numbers are up, he would vote for a citywide mandate. However, after listening to the opinions given by the members of the public and other council members, he agreed to wait another week.
Council Members Brenda Blessing, Russell Moore and Brian Myers all wanted to see a change made and supported a draft of an order created by the St. Joseph Health Department and distributed to the council.
That order would require that "managers or operators of businesses, other public places or places of assembly shall require individuals to wear face coverings or masks when in indoor businesses, public places, or places of assembly where a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained from others who are not part of the same household."
Exceptions were written into the document that would allow people 5 years old and younger, those who are eating or drinking, hearing impaired persons who need to see mouth movement and those assisting them, people with medical conditions who cannot wear a mask and those receiving a service that requires temporarily removing a mask to not wear one in those public spaces.
If approved, those who do not enforce those rules could be hit with a fine of up to $500. Law enforcement would not be authorized to criminally enforce the wearing of face masks.
Blessing said she believes it is time to do something and reminded the council that they agreed last week to change the order if the numbers were still trending up.
"If we keep putting off and putting off and putting off and the numbers are going up, I think it's on us," she said. "You're concerned about an inconvenience for some people, but it's very inconvenient if you get sick."
McMurray said he was in favor of either creating a new order or altering an upcoming ordinance to make face coverings a requirement in more places, but he would not enact such an order, despite his authority to do so, unless the majority of the council could agree.
The council will meet again next Thursday and likely will further discuss masks. As of now, the requirement to wear a mask in a retail store of 10,000 square feet or more is still in effect.