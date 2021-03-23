The City of St. Joseph is decreasing its five City Council districts to four. To make up for the lost district, another at-large member will be added to the group.
City staff presented a proposal to council members Monday with one district each in the northwest, southwest, southeast and northeast sections of St. Joseph. Staff said this is an upgrade from the current crisscross districts in use and would break up the population more equally.
“All I’ve seen is the four quadrants,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “I like them a lot better than I do the gerrymandered version that we have right now with the five districts.”
The revised map was created with the American Community Survey Data from information by the U.S. Census Bureau. It is the most accurate data as the 2020 Census results has been delayed.
In June, amendments to the city charter were approved to decrease the districts from five to four after a citizens committee voted in favor of the change. But not everyone agrees.
“I’m still in favor of the five districts and three at-large,” said City Councilman Gary Roach. “The public voted here about a year ago and decided to change that because the committee recommended it. You win some, you lose some.”
After city staff proposed the new districts, Councilman Brian Myers suggested keeping the Downtown area together, similar to the current second council district. He said he was against the proposed plan, which splits Downtown.
Councilman Marty Novak proposed drawing the districts horizontally. This way each district has both old and new areas of St. Joseph.
“If we put the old and the new together, that makes sense,” McMurray said. “Instead of just having the part of town that maybe is economically more advantaged than a part of town that maybe isn’t economically as advantaged, lump them all together in a west, east configuration.”
The staff also has to take into account voting districts. Roach is concerned some districts might have fewer voting polls than others.
“I remember when they redistricted the last time, I went from my five or six polling places, down to three,” Roach said.
Another point made by council members was to consider the future growth of St. Joseph. In the revised map, District 4, in the northeast, has the smallest population but is likely to grow the most in the next 10 years.
“The east side is going to grow some more, so you got to make sure it starts out on the lower end,” Roach said. “It’s going to end up probably right up at the top in 10 years.”
City staff will take all the suggestions made during the work session, go back to the drawing board and create more proposals. Those will be presented to the City Council in the future, with districts officially decreasing to four in 2022.
