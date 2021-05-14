The St. Joseph City Council is no longer pursuing the Krug Park Amphitheater project. Instead, their focus is shifting to the park system as a whole.
The amphitheater’s feasibility and economic impact study, which was released earlier this week, wasn’t what many on the council imagined. Stone Planning, the consulting firm, said the venue wouldn’t be able to compete with Kansas City and recommended a small, local venue.
This news forced the council to pivot. In 24 hours, the multi-million dollar amphitheater project switched to a half-cent sales tax for the entire park system.
“The feasibility study that came out on Krug Park showed a different type of project than what had been originally anticipated,” said City Manager Bryan Carter. “Our initial discussions were just to basically table it and start making decisions in August with a vote toward November. However, we transitioned to instead starting to discuss larger park system improvements that can be implemented throughout the park system.”
In March, the council approved $275,000 in funds to look at Krug improvements. This was used for the studies and a $25,000 a month contract with ASM Global, a venue & event management company. The contract runs through August, and staff is talking with the council about how to end it.
“We've been saying this for quite a while, that this big project that they were proposing with tens of millions of dollars invested in a world-class concert venue wasn't really feasible,” said Terry Turbak, a St. Joseph resident. “Now we have evidence of that.”
The now-proposed 10-year, half-cent sales tax would generate about $5 to $6 million per year for a variety of park projects.
“The Krug Park project in particular kind of made everybody pause and think about the entire city — not just myself, not just the council, everybody in the city,” said City Councilman Madison Davis.
“The council's like, ‘Hey, look, maybe Krug is not the thing we want to do, maybe something more targeting to the entire city where everybody can see an impact is something they would approve,’” Madison said.
The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department suffers from low staffing and underfunding, which has led to deferred maintenance in many local parks. Chuck Kempf, the parks director, said the sales tax would be a huge benefit for the park system.
“If we can make it through this process and the funding becomes real, this is probably the biggest opportunity, since the park system was created in the early 1900s to have a significant impact on the system,” Kempf said.
These funds would be spent on a number of projects. Kempf said many facility restrooms are old and need work. He also mentioned improvements to baseball fields and parks, including Krug.
“Even before we started talking about the huge renovation to Krug Park, there are needs at Krug Park,” Kempf said. “The amphitheater needs some love, it needs some money to be spent on it.”
The city still has to determine the process of prioritizing and choosing projects. There is discussion of a citizens committee, similar to the Community Improvements Program.
“We just want to make sure that the public voice is heard, and that the public is a part of any decision making and any spending that goes into the park, because it belongs to us,” Turbak said. “If they want us to pay for this, we should be involved in the decision-making.”
On Wednesday, the council will hold a special meeting to vote on the half-cent sales tax. If approved, the tax would be placed on the ballot for the Aug. 3 election. It would need 67% approval to pass.
“I want people to really think about this and think about the future of their park system that really provides quality of life for everybody,” Kempf said.
