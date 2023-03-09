Fifth Avenue bridge

The city will replace the 50-year-old Fifth Avenue bridge that leads to St. Joseph Avenue. The new bridge will include 12-foot driving lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The weight limit sign gives a little shimmy every time a heavy truck rumbles across the Fifth Avenue bridge in St. Joseph.

The truck makes it across, and everything's fine. But the common experience provides food for thought about St. Joseph's aging bridge infrastructure.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.