The City of St. Joseph has saved $268,706 through energy projects with Schneider Electric. These savings make it easier for the council to approve a $25.2 million project at the water protection facility.
In 2019, Schneider Electric began energy saving projects at more than 20 facilities across town, including City Hall, Patee Market, Missouri Theatre and Bode Ice Arena. The projects involved improving lighting, automation upgrades and mechanical renovations.
Schneider Electric guaranteed a $218,584 savings when work began in February 2019. In two years, the city exceeded those guarantees by about $50,000. City Councilman Russell Moore said he was hoping for a larger savings return.
“I was convinced that it was a necessary project to move forward with,” Moore said. “I was hoping for a little bit better savings, but I'm not that disappointed with it.”
The projects have also improved the city’s carbon footprint. To date, the city has reduced 1,147 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which is the equivalent of eliminating 243 cars for a year or planting 330 acres of trees.
These numbers, the savings and environmental impact makes the council more comfortable to move on to the next phase with Schneider Electric — a $25.2 million project at the water protection facility which could save the city $32.1 million over 20 years.
“That is a necessary project to move forward with,” Moore said. “I asked a lot of questions about it. I am very happy that the likelihood of the biogas will help run the plant.”
The project would reuse more biogas rather than releasing it into the atmosphere. It will also avoid aerating excess solids and reduce energy usage in the sludge process.
“There's still going to be energy used, but at least we'll help offset the expense of that through the production of biogas,” Moore said.
Schneider Electric still needs to finish project design and construction documentation with the Department of Natural Resources for the State Revolving Fund program. They will then bring their final cost and construction contract before the city council for final approval in October.
