The City of St. Joseph is rezoning about 365 acres of the Riverfront to achieve its master plan of commercial, recreational and residential development.
If approved by the City Council, the Riverfront would become the 12th precise plan in St. Joseph, which are special zoned districts to achieve specific goals. For example, the Downtown area has a precise plan to guide development and aesthetic standards.
The Riverfront precise plan, or P12, would include residential, commercial and recreational uses. This makes it easier for the city to begin Riverfront development, such as building an RV park, marina and trail system.
“The purpose of (rezoning) is to help really jumpstart and guide development for commercial, residential and recreational uses in the riverfront area,” said City Planner Zack Martin. “A lot of people don't realize right now that that area is, by and large, industrial in zoning. This is from St. Joseph's past, when it was a major industrial river town and you had a lot more riverfront industrial development that was common. You needed access to the water.”
Right now, the area consists of a variety of zones, from industrial and manufacturing to residential. This precise plan will bring zoning consistency to the Riverfront.
“There's a mishmash of different zoning districts out there,” Martin said. “This creates a very clean district, very uniform district that would allow a lot of these developments to happen without any real conflict or major issues.”
However, residents in the rezoning area are concerned about what this means for their property. Any current residential, commercial or recreational zones are allowed in the precise plan, but industrial and manufacturing zones aren’t part of the plan. Residents who didn’t want their property rezoned as P12 had the opportunity to opt out and stay with their current zoning.
“I think a lot of people are unaware of how it will and could affect their property value down the road,” said Ken Reeder, who owns multiple properties along the Missouri River. “That's why in our agreement in working with the city, who has been very helpful, since we raised our hand and objected to the plan, they did go back and exempt us out of the plan.”
Reeder also said residents in the rezoning area don’t believe the Riverfront master plan is feasible.
“The ultimate disappointment on this is that it revolves around the so-called master plan of the Riverfront,” Reeder said. “It was nothing but a hypothetical picture drawing that cost the city $155,000. It's three years old now, so it's absolutely not bankable at the time it was finished. It was just a feel good thing. They came up with some ideas, but most of them are ridiculous, could never happen.”
The city thinks a redeveloped Riverfront would be a major tourist driver and bring significant revenue to St. Joseph.
“This is essentially creating a recreational area in northwest St. Joe, that has commercial aspects, that has residential aspects, but it really allows us to take those first steps to implementing a plan that we adopted almost two years ago now and really try to create a destination space for the city,” Martin said.
