The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the City of St. Joseph a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
The award is for the city's comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The report was found to demonstrate a "spirit of full disclosure" that clearly communicates its financial statements.
