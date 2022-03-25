The city of St. Joseph has been allocated $1.3 million from the federal Home-American Rescue Plan to assist local homeless communities and increase housing.
Funds from the grant can be used for rental assistance, noncongregate shelter, support services and/or housing opportunities.
The bill was presented to the city council in February and is now in early stages of the approval process to decide how the community wants to use the funds. Mary Kay Griffin, the community development manager for the city of St. Joseph, explained the process.
“We have to do a needs assessment and gaps analysis for the homeless here in St. Joseph, and then we have to perform public consultation, consult with local agencies,” Griffin said. “And then we develop our allocation plan, and then it is submitted to HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) for their approval.”
Once submitted, HUD will review the plan and choose to accept or deny based on it meeting the program requirements.
The city has never received a grant like this before, and Griffin said she thinks it is in response to long-lasting effects of the pandemic.
“It’s harder to house them right now and that’s what this is, to help them find permanent housing,” Griffin said.
The grant is currently in the public consultation phase of the approval process, which should take three to four weeks, Griffin said, and the city is looking for residents to share their thoughts.
Residents can visit stjosephmo.gov to fill out an online questionnaire about the funds. The questionnaire is open until April 8, 2022.
