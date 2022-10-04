CHANELLE WILSON

Chanelle Wilson, the owner of Lilac Leathers, listens to the city council talk about increasing her lease during the next two years.

The St. Joseph City Council is raising rates for one of its leased spaces Downtown — a sign of things to come as the area continues to develop.

The city of St. Joseph owns the Missouri Theater, and attached to the building are spaces occupied by the Allied Arts Council and new businesses like Reverie and Lilac Leathers. For years, the city has been leasing that space for $250 a year — a steal in the current market. The city also pays for all utilities except gas and electricity.

