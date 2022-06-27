St. Joseph is gearing up for the Fourth of July holiday and the rest of the month with celebrations and activities from the parks department.
While plenty will be celebrating all day at home, the city fireworks show is available for all to enjoy.
St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities heads the fireworks celebration, this year with a new location.
This year, the show will take place at The Shoppes at North Village on the Belt Highway. In years past, it has been held at the Remington Nature Center, but it was moved due to construction in the area.
Jessica Oshel, special events and communications coordinator for the city, said the move was to avoid the construction on Waterworks Road.
"We didn't want to have to deal with all of the traffic, the one lane. We thought it would be much easier just to move it up to the North Shoppes," Oshel said.
Along with construction changing the venue, another hope in changing the location is boosting attendance.
"It's going to be a little bit easier for people to get to. We think it also will be pretty easy for people to leave as well. We're hoping people will go up and do a little bit of shopping. They might go out to eat somewhere and then stay for the fireworks," Oshel said.
There will be trucks that have food and shaved ice set up at the location for attendees to enjoy as well. The show is expected to last around 20 minutes and will start 15 minutes after dark, so sometime around 9 p.m.
July also begins National Parks and Recreation Month. Each week a facility here in the area will be offering different specials.
"All of our facilities will be celebrating that. Each week a different facility will kind of be taking it on is their feature week," Oshel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.