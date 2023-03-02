Overlay project online database

Keven Schneider shows the online database that determines severity of road damages crews will take care of during the annual overlay project.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Several St. Joseph streets are set to get a summer spruce up.

The city of St. Joseph is gearing up for its annual overlay program, which will service local roads. The city has approximately $4.5 million budgeted for the project in 2023. Last year, the city repaired a total of 72 miles of local roadways with a similar budget.

