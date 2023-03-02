Several St. Joseph streets are set to get a summer spruce up.
The city of St. Joseph is gearing up for its annual overlay program, which will service local roads. The city has approximately $4.5 million budgeted for the project in 2023. Last year, the city repaired a total of 72 miles of local roadways with a similar budget.
Keven Schneider, deputy director of operations for city public works and transportation, said his department is finalizing a list that will determine the length of roadwork that will be covered this year.
“With rising costs of materials, the length of the roadwork may be a little less than in 2022,” Schneider said.
There are 5,195 separate blocks of streets in St. Joseph that go through a rating identifying different defects in their surface and how bad the damage is. These roads are listed in an online database.
Schneider said the rating
system has been around for at least 30 years, evolving into what it is today.
“Now we’re in an actual software that’s part of another software suite that does this very thing for us ... it creates less paper trail and made us more organized and makes it much easier. There’s so many tools to do the sorting, and filtering,” Schneider said.
Each block is rated on a scale from 1 to 100. If a road is rated 1, it needs to be repaired. A 100 rating is the road being in great condition.
The list also includes the different pavement types (asphalt, concrete, brick) and whether the road is an arterial, collector, or residential street.
Arterial streets receive the main flow of traffic and include Fredrick Avenue and Messanie Street. Collector streets receive traffic from residential streets.
“We have a pretty comprehensive list. We look at, of course, the worst ones first,” Schneider said.
There is a process that road crews go through when tackling the ongoing project. If a road just needs an overlay, the crew will add a new surface to the top of the road, making that surface smooth.
“If it’s really bad, we’ll come in, we’ll mill it down to where it’s real rough. Then they grind off the top inch or two and then we’ll put new asphalt down on top of it,” Schneider said.
Another task street crews will be working on as the warmer weather appears is filling potholes.
Schneider said that in the end, they want to serve the residents of St. Joseph as best as they can. They just ask that residents stay patient when crews are out working on roads.
“We may inconvenience you somewhat or the city workers or the contractors, and we do apologize for that, but sometimes you have to be an inconvenience to get to get things fixed,” Schneider said. “Just keep in mind how nice it’s going to be to have a smooth street when we’re done.”
The overlay work is expected to start this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.