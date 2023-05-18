St. Joseph Parks department gearing up for pool season

With schools letting out for summer, city pools are being prepared to fill up. 

“Pool season is definitely getting close,” said Jessica Oshel, special event communications coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks Department. “Our maintenance crew and our aquatics crew really takes a lot of time. They've got to go through and clean out the pools. They've got to make sure all of our systems are working. So it's all of the mechanics, all of the pumps and all of the filtration systems. They have to make sure all of those are working and running as they should be.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

