With schools letting out for summer, city pools are being prepared to fill up.
“Pool season is definitely getting close,” said Jessica Oshel, special event communications coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks Department. “Our maintenance crew and our aquatics crew really takes a lot of time. They've got to go through and clean out the pools. They've got to make sure all of our systems are working. So it's all of the mechanics, all of the pumps and all of the filtration systems. They have to make sure all of those are working and running as they should be.”
While the Liberty Oak Splash Park at Hyde Park opened officially on May 17, Oshel said the hope is to open both the Aquatic Park and Krug Pool by the beginning of June.
In addition to the outdoor pools, the parks department also offers an indoor option at the Thomas Eagleton Pool through a partnership with Missouri Western State University.
“So the splash pad offers purely like water bubblers and jets,” Oshel said. “There's no actual pools of water. So it's all just kind of playing and running around and those are completely unstaffed. But the Aquatic Park has the water playground, a lazy river and waterfall. So it's a little bit more interactive. Then Krug Pool is purely just a pool and they've got a diving board and a rock wall that people can climb as well.”
While lifeguard shortages were a challenge last summer nationwide, Oshel said filling those positions has gone smoother so far this year.
“A lot of our lifeguards from last year are returning this year so that is something good and exciting,” Oshel said. “We are still hiring, and we'll probably be hiring throughout the summer as well."
The parks department is hosting lifeguard training to be ready for pools to open in just a few weeks. Oshel said they’ll have a better idea of just how many positions need to be filled after training is complete.
On top of lifeguard positions, Oshel said there are other summer positions that the parks department is looking to fill.
“We also hire for the concession stand,” Oshel said. “So that is at both of the pools and that can also be found online at stjosephmo.gov.”
Oshel said she knows many people look forward to utilizing these summer facilities each year.
“The community response is great at the Aquatic Park, especially since we've moved to the two sessions,” Oshel said. “It's a lot more family-friendly, so a lot of the families, moms and grandmas, come and bring their children and grandchildren to the pool and really enjoy that.”
Rates remain the same as last year with a $4 charge for people 13 and older and $3 for those 12 and younger.
