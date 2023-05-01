St. Joseph Mustangs staying at Phil Welch
The St. Joseph Mustangs will be staying at Phil Welch Stadium for another five seasons thanks to a deal signed Monday by the St. Joseph City Council.

Wood Bat Baseball, Inc., which is owned by Ky Turner and includes the Mustangs baseball team, will be allowed to use the Phil Welch Stadium facility in exchange for maintenance of the grounds and facility. Turner also is required to pay any electricity costs to the city exceeding $21,000, and water costs exceeding $6,500.

