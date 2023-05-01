St. Joseph City Council members hold a discussion during Monday’s meeting at City Hall. Council members voted Monday to renew the city’s lease for Wood Bat Baseball, Inc., and for the St. Joseph Mustangs to use Phil Welch Stadium.
The St. Joseph Mustangs will be staying at Phil Welch Stadium for another five seasons thanks to a deal signed Monday by the St. Joseph City Council.
Wood Bat Baseball, Inc., which is owned by Ky Turner and includes the Mustangs baseball team, will be allowed to use the Phil Welch Stadium facility in exchange for maintenance of the grounds and facility. Turner also is required to pay any electricity costs to the city exceeding $21,000, and water costs exceeding $6,500.
Turner's acceptance to maintain the stadium is an integral aspect, even if it goes unseen by most residents, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said.
"It's a unique agreement that we have with the Mustangs, and we do really appreciate it," he said. "They maintain the facility down there 12 months out of the year. Now, what a lot of people see is that the Mustangs are here during the summer and it creates entertainment, allows people to go get a night out."
Reaching an agreement was a priority and a large part of what has allowed the Mustangs to remain successful over the past few years, Turner said.
"What we have in St. Joe is pretty special," he said. "We're not just another team, we're not just another community."
While Turner is tasked with maintaining the stadium, the city takes on maintenance outside the facility, according to the agreement. The city also will handle electrical and mechanical upkeep, with the exception of the stadium's lights and scoreboard, while Turner is allowed to keep 100% of the money from ticket sales and concessions.
The lone matter of debate among council members was how long to make the agreement, which ended up being for five years. Councilman Jeff Schomburg proposed a shorter length, voicing his desire to revisit the deal in two years instead of five, but a majority of council members still opted for the original option.
"I think the council feels confident that where we are with the agreement now and then having the oversight of the city manager and the parks department puts us in a good position to be able to do that, and again, work with the Mustangs on how we improve that entertainment value," Josendale said.
