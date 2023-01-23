The emergency ordinance passed unanimously with an 8-0-0 vote from the council.
In December, the council discussed a possible sales tax but decided at the time not to pursue a tax for the April 2023 ballot.
However, Mayor John Josendale said the city decided to push the emergency ordinance after further analysis and seeing nearly 60 other cities in Missouri put the same issue onto the ballot.
“We thought as a group ... it would make more sense to go ahead and put it through when everybody else is talking about it, when it’s really on the top of people’s minds so that we actually get that in place so it can help the community and what we’re trying to do,” Josendale said.
Josendale explained what the tax money will go toward.
“Right now it will go into the general fund ... that’s the way that it was written,” Josendale said. “Then it can be used for different things.”
Josendale said that many questions will be answered as time goes on with the selling and use of marijuana locally.
“The discussions that are out there right now is, ‘How will certain businesses deal with it? What will the courts have to say? Where will it go?’” Josendale said. “I think there will be a lot to be said over the next couple of years ... we want to make sure that we cover it to the best ability.”
Josendale said the emergency ordinance was put in place to fit the timeframe to get the issue on the April ballot and out to the residential voters.
He said that the process that the city is going through is a step in the right direction.
“It’s our position to work within the law to make sure that we do what’s right for the community ... there will be a lot of discussion; there’ll be a lot of questions and/or trials that take place to determine what’s the proper procedure,” Josendale said. “What we’re trying to do is stay one step ahead, make sure that we’re on board with what the communities want and what is happening out in the community so that we can respond where needed.”
Residents will be able to vote on the issue in the general municipal election on April 4.
Other news and notes:
The council voted unanimously to deny the ordinance for construction of an AT&T wireless telecommunications facility. The tower was to be located at 3802 Karnes Road. This was discussed at the last council meeting and an ordinance to deny the permit was passed on Monday.
A bill was withdrawn at the meeting for a design-build contract for a more than $8 million aquatic park lap pool project. The council made it clear it was not dropping the project but rather withdrawing it for further planning to go about the project the right way.
