Frank Leggans makes his living panhandling. While the city can’t constitutionally prohibit him from doing that, it is considering limiting the places he can beg.
Leggans said he panhandles because he has no other option. He can’t find a job because he said he doesn’t have an ID due to the back taxes he owes in Illinois. So he spends his days on street corners with his sign, “Homeless. Anything Helps. God Bless.”
“Constitutionally, it is considered a job,” Leggans said.
As a panhandler, he does have rights. The city of St. Joseph hasn’t been able to prohibit panhandling because it's considered free speech.
In 2015, the United States Supreme Court heard a case that indicated local laws prohibiting begging on streets could be unconstitutional. But it wasn’t until a recent case in the 8th Circuit Court of Missouri that St. Joseph decided to repeal its own ordinance prohibiting begging.
“We requested the repeal following the recent Missouri case that made absolutely clear that it would be a violation of the First Amendment,” City Manager Bryan Carter said. “Prior to that case, it was strongly suspected. For that reason, we didn't enforce the ordinance.”
But the city is working on a new ordinance to limit panhandling due to safety concerns.
Mirrored after an ordinance in Topeka, Kansas, this new law would prohibit anyone, whether he or she is panhandling or not, from hanging out on the corner of a busy intersection or road.
“It doesn't prohibit panhandling, but it could potentially prohibit the presence of people for any reason at those intersections that are particularly busy and particularly prone to distracted drivers and causing risks to the public,” Carter said.
Leggans said the possible new law is “ridiculous.”
“Some of us out here, this is the only way we have to make money,” Leggans said. “Take away panhandling, we have no way to take care of ourselves.”
The prohibited intersections and roads would be determined by high traffic volume and accident history. The ordinance also would include exceptions, such as construction.
It's early in the process, though. The city has to conduct a traffic analysis and determine if the new law would limit the safety concerns of panhandling.
“You don't really combat panhandling because you can't,” Carter said. “What you can work on are some of the negative effects of panhandling, particularly related to safety.”
