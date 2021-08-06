Katie Mull has been named as the director of finance for the City of St. Joseph.
Mull graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management/accounting. She most recently comes from the private sector but has prior financial experience in the public sector.
City Manager Bryan Carter said he was impressed with Mull’s financial experience and leadership capabilities.
“Katie has the knowledge and experience to fulfill the duties of the position and has demonstrated the ability to provide the necessary leadership to the staff to ensure excellent service in the financial operations of the city,” Carter said. “I look forward to Katie joining the organization and leading the department to next level of financial accountability.”
Mull’s first day with the city will be Aug. 30, and her salary will be $127,000.
