Laurie Tietjen has been named as the director of finance for the city of St. Joseph.
Tietjen, a native of Missouri, graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She is a graduate in information science from the University of Missouri, an undergraduate in business from Columbia College, an undergraduate in accountancy from Lincoln University and a certified public accountant.
Tietjen’s most recent position was controller/internal control with the College of the Ozarks, a position she has held since 2013.
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said he was impressed with Tietjen’s financial experience in accounting, budgeting and audits.
“Laurie has the knowledge and diverse financial background to effectively lead the finance department,” Carter said. “I look forward to Laurie joining the organization and working with staff to ensure transparency, exceptional financial accountability and continued efforts to increase technological efficiency.”
Tietjen will be relocating to Northwest Missouri with her husband, who works as a swine veterinarian specialist.
Tietjen’s first day with the city will be Jan. 3, and her salary will be $127,000.
