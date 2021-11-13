A large cardboard picture lies in the middle of a desk surrounded by all three Buchanan County commissioners and representatives from Pivotal Point, a transitional housing nonprofit in town. On the board is a rendering of new housing for a young adult homeless program.
Pivotal Point is asking the commissioners for $1 million of the $8.5 million in American Rescue Act funds the county received this year. It’s a similar pitch Pivotal Point gave to the city a couple of months before. But since then, the county and the city have moved at different speeds.
The county is still on hold as it waits for the “final rule” from the federal government.
“We just want to be careful,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner. “We want to make sure that we’re earmarking the money in the way that it’s been intended.”
The county moved more quickly with the $10 million it received as part of the CARES Act. The commissioners viewed this more as stimulus money, so they wanted to distribute it in a hurry. But during that process, the guidelines shifted, which has made them more cautious with the ARPA funds, Sawyer said.
“That was really difficult because we were saying one thing to folks and then we found out that the rules kind of changed for us,” he said. “So then we had to go back and say, ‘Well, we said this, but it’s actually this now.’ So that’s why we’ve been probably a little more cautious. We didn’t want to mislead anybody.”
The “final rule” is expected to be released near the end of this year or early in 2022, forcing the county to decide whether to get the money out to those who need it or wait for official guidelines.
Projects that are awaiting potential ARPA funds include infrastructure, like expanded broadband and water lines, and workforce development, such as new technical training opportunities.
“There’ve been some really great projects that we’ve been talking about, we’ve talked to people about and that have been presented to us that could be difference-makers for the county, difference-makers for the region in some situations,” Sawyer said.
The county is meeting with BKD, a CPA firm, to make sure certain projects meet the current guidelines. This gives the county commissioners peace of mind if the “final rule” is further delayed and they have to start making decisions.
“We would like to get moving on a couple things that are pretty timely,” Sawyer said. “We will get some legal advice on whether they think that we’re safe within the parameters.”
Meanwhile, the city has moved forward with a citizens’ committee’s recommendations. About $13 million has been earmarked for 21 projects.
Like the county, the city also has turned to a consulting firm, Baker Tilly, to help determine if the recommended projects meet the ARPA criteria and to review funding agreements.
The contracts for each project determine how the funds will be allocated, how the organization is to use the money and reporting requirements to make sure the funds are spent correctly.
“The main concern with any of these funds is to make sure that they go to the highest and best use within the community but also that the eligibility for these funds meets their criteria,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director for the city. “We would not like to have the city audited at any point down the road and have to reimburse these funds, either from the particular agency that received the funds or the city to reimburse funds.”
Once the funding agreements are written up and reviewed, the St. Joseph City Council will hold work sessions throughout November to discuss individual projects. Some members of the council didn’t agree with all of the committee’s recommendations, so these meetings will allow the council to ask questions.
Following the work sessions, ordinances for each project will be voted on during council meetings. If the council decides not to allocate funds to a particular project, the citizens’ committee can reconvene to determine another use for the funds.
Pivotal Point served 14 youth in the last three years. In 2020, it received 46 applications to join the program. The new facility will be able to house 12 additional kids, but right now all it can do is wait for funds.
