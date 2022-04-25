With fires on the rise in St. Joseph this year, the city sometimes has to step in when burned properties aren’t repaired by their owners.
Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director, said the city sometimes will get involved in demolishing these properties depending on the circumstance, specifically if the property owner is not responsive to fixing the code violations.
These violations could be a failure to rehabilitate the building to maintain occupants again or a failure to demolish the property if it is a complete loss.
“That is when the city would step in and assume the responsibility of bringing that property up to code or demolishing that structure,” Thompson said.
“It’s not the city’s responsibility to maintain property, but it is the responsibility of the city to ensure that the property meets all codes within the city,” he continued. “And also as protection of the neighbors of surrounding properties, to ensure that the property is not an eyesore or potential fire hazard going forward in the future.”
Following a fire at a property, Thompson said the city will follow up immediately with the property owner after the incident occurs.
Thompson said the city’s goal is not to create an environment of free building for vacant lots.
He said the city annually budgets close to $300,000 for their demolition program, with around 25% of the program’s efforts applying to burned properties.
The city aims to prevent these kinds of incidents from occurring on properties within the community.
“However, the process of going through that (demolition) does take time to ensure that the property owner has the opportunity to take corrective action, but also through the public hearing process of notifying them of the impending demolition of that structure,” Thompson said.
The exception to this lengthy process occurs when the property requires emergency demolition regarding safety concerns.
“And (the cost of) the demolition of a structure fire typically can be less than the demolition of an existing standing structure just because of the fact the fire has damaged the majority of the property already,” Thompson said. “So, a lot of (the work) is cleaning the site based on the condition of the property.” Steve Briggs, chairman of the Land Bank, said demolishing the property and making it possible for a new structure on the vacant lot is not an ideal situation. “Because anybody that is normally interested in an older building like this, that’s willing to take some risks, are going to want to rehab it and it’s more difficult to get interest (from) somebody in a lot that’s been cleared of a burned-out building to build a new structure on it,” he said. “It’s just an unfortunate reality that we face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.