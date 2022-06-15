The city of St. Joseph’s main revenue source to maintain and replace equipment has slowly dried up.
For the last 10 years, the city’s cellphone revenue tax has steadily declined. In 2012, it brought in $1.3 million. This year it generated about $375,000.
The nosedive coincides with the growth of smartphones. When landlines were the main form of communication, costs were easier to identify, and therefore so were taxes. The invention of cellphones created a loophole.
Telecommunication companies, like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, avoided paying business license taxes — nearly 60% for some municipalities, according to court documents. Business license taxes differ from sales tax in that it is payment for doing business in a municipality rather than taxing a particular transaction.
Most of the avoided taxes were from sales of prepaid plans and data service costs, like internet plans. The telecommunication companies argue that due to the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, cities can’t tax internet access.
These back-and-forth arguments have lasted for years and led to a significant decline in revenue for municipalities, including St. Joseph.
Before the decline, the revenue was used to purchase city vehicles and equipment. But now the $375,000 is only used for expenses related to a Downtown parking garage.
“We're at a point now where the cellphone program is really funding only the partnership with Mosaic for the Downtown parking garage,” said City Manager Bryan Carter. “We're not recommending the use of it for any rolling stock simply because it's not generating enough revenue for those purchases.”
To try and recoup the lost revenue, many cities have filed lawsuits that are still ongoing. The city of St. Joseph is part of one class action involving 21 other municipalities.
In the meantime, the city has to find other ways to pay for capital equipment, which is in dire need of repair or replacement.
“Some of the make-up has come from other revenue sources generally through the increase in sales tax revenues over particularly the last two years,” Carter said.
