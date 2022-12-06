The city of St. Joseph offers up its facilities to various community organizations at a low cost, but it's losing about $200,000 a year from these contracts.
Most of these agreements with the city are sports-related. For example, the St. Joseph School District pays $12,500 a year to use a variety of sports complexes throughout town for sporting events. This is the same case for Pony Express Baseball, which pays $20,500 a year, and Midland Empire Sports Association, which pays $5,300 a year.
Other user groups include the St. Joseph Mustangs at Phil Welch Stadium and the Bartlett Center at the Horace Mann Building.
Arts groups near Missouri Theater also pay certain fees. While those organizations, like Saint Joseph Symphony, Robidoux Resident Theatre and Allied Arts, have to pay rental fees to use the Missouri Theater, their lease rate at their physical locations along Eighth Street is $25 a month. Those groups are required to pay for electric and gas utilities, but the city covers water, sewer and trash services.
“Our budgets are very tight,” said Terri Modlin, the president of the Allied Arts Council board, “It has been a huge blessing for our organizations to be able to find locations that are both very close to the theater, as well as very affordable.”
This is the case for nearly all the user group contracts — the user fees charged to these organizations pale in comparison to the labor, utilities and equipment cost that falls on the parks department to maintain those facilities.
The seven user groups pay a total of $110,568 to use the city facilities, yet the city still loses $202,802 in labor, utility and equipment costs.
During a work session Tuesday, Parks Director Chuck Kempf said the city shouldn’t be making a profit on these user group contracts, as the organizations provide a necessary service to the community. However, he said the contracts should be more fair and equitable.
He recommended increasing fees to groups who use ballfields due to the rise in labor costs and the work it takes to maintain those facilities. A similar percentage fee increase should be applied to the Missouri Theater and the Noyes Tennis Complex to cover increasing costs. He also recommended the St. Joseph Mustangs pick up the cost of utilities at Phil Welch Stadium in increments over three years.
In another way to recoup costs, the city council discussed increasing lease rates for the five art groups along Eighth Street to be closer to the rates for the for-profit businesses next door. Reverie Coffeehouse, which pays $225 a month compared to the $25 a month Allied Arts Council pays, said it is selling its business and assets to another owner who wants to keep it a cafe. Kempf said there have been about five people interested in leasing that space, which shows the value in those properties.
To capitalize on the interest and help continue to grow Downtown, the council suggested the arts groups consolidate and allow storefronts that aren’t being used to open up to local businesses.
“Arts will grow Downtown, but you also need to balance it with retail space for others,” said City Councilman Randy Schultz. “Instead of just two businesses down there, let's get four businesses and then five businesses. But I think you always need that Allied Arts presence, and it's better for St. Joe's growth.”
Modlin, who also co-owns Felix Street Gourmet right around the corner from the Allied Arts’ office space, understands the need for new business and the importance of art in Downtown revitalization. She said she wants all the Allied Arts storefronts to be active and that some of them are “a little dark right now.”
“We want to make sure people can walk Downtown and see vibrancy — opportunities to learn more about our community, to get engaged in our community, do a little shopping and eating,” Modlin said. “All of those things are important. I appreciate that the city is investing and still is thinking about how to keep our Downtown as vibrant as possible.”
The city is looking at putting together a committee to determine what are fair user group fees for each organization and how to best utilize the space along Eighth Street.
“We're going to get a group together and we're going to figure out what is the best cost analysis for the square footage, evaluate the space and figure out what a fair cost is,” Schultz said.
