Andy Meyer owns a house on the South Side of St. Joseph. But the problem is that it — and four other blocks of houses — are zoned manufacturing not residential.
The issue is one seen across St. Joseph. Years ago, the city zoned areas for specific development, but as time passed those neighborhoods either changed or didn’t develop the way staff expected.
“There are areas all over St. Joe that have sort of these incorrect zoning problems,” City Planner Zack Martin said. “We see a lot more of them on the older western side of the city, especially as you go from like Downtown, south. But we have looked at areas along St. Joseph Avenue. There are areas on the Belt.”
To fix the issue, the planning and zoning department is taking on city-initiated rezoning projects. Thanks to Meyer, the city council will vote on the first city-initiated rezoning at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
“This is us really kind of taking that initiative to go out there and correct the zoning for the residents who live there, because a lot of them may not have known that their property was incorrectly zoned,” Martin said. “It really hinders their abilities to do things on their own property.”
If a property is zoned incorrectly, a homeowner won’t be able to rebuild or add on to their house.
“What people don’t realize is if they ever decide they want to tear down their house and rebuild or something along those lines, or they buy an empty lot there and want to build a house because of its zoning, they would not be able to do that being zoned manufacturing,” Martin said.
Because of this, Meyer filled out an application to rezone his property from manufacturing to residential. It cost him $1,365.
He later realized that much of the neighborhood was incorrectly zoned and asked the city to make changes.
“I think the city planning and zoning guy needs to start looking at them areas and get them rezoned to what they’re actually being used for now,” Meyer said.
That’s exactly what the city did. Houses between Garfield Avenue and Hickory Street and west of 11th Street are being rezoned to residential. This is the first of possibly seven city-initiated rezoning projects that could take years to address.
Property owners can opt out of the zoning changes, but Martin advises otherwise. He said there is a misconceived perception that owning industrial- or manufacturing-zoned property has more value.
“Another concern is you may have a property that is zoned for heavy industry, but it’s only 50 by 150 feet,” Martin said. “What are you going to put there that’s industrial? So there’s sort of a concept of people who are like, ‘My property may be worth more in this current zoning based on what the assessor’s office tells me.’ That’s fine. That’s one way to look at it. However, zoning dictates use, and if you cannot use your property for a residence, if it’s ever destroyed or something like that, that defeats the purpose of that property.”
Meyer is expected to be refunded for his rezoning since he helped start the city’s project. But he said the city has a lot of other areas to address.
“I just really think that the city has made a mistake in letting houses being built on manufacturing areas, and that needs to be corrected,” Meyer said.
