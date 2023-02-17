Rental property (copy) (copy)

Since starting a rental inspection program, St. Joseph has inspected about 1,500 of an estimated 9,000 rental units in the city.

St. Joseph is making changes to its four-year-old rental inspection program to get to more properties throughout the city.

The city council, at its Jan. 23 meeting, approved a measure that removes the option for landlord self-certification, requires a business license for all rental units and allows for inspections even when a property is occupied.

