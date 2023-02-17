St. Joseph is making changes to its four-year-old rental inspection program to get to more properties throughout the city.
The city council, at its Jan. 23 meeting, approved a measure that removes the option for landlord self-certification, requires a business license for all rental units and allows for inspections even when a property is occupied.
"I think the creation of the rental inspection program was long overdue for a community our size," said Clint Thompson, the city's director of planning and community development. "With any program that's created, there's always a need to revisit to see if there are changes that can be made to improve on the program itself."
With the changes, the city may be able to pick up the pace of inspections. Thompson said some rental units never got inspected because they were always occupied, while the requirement for a business license will make it easier to keep track of properties. Previously, a business license was required only for rentals with three or more units.
The changes sailed through on a consent agenda, which hasn't always been the case since the city established the rental inspection program in 2019.
Before his election, Councilman Michael Grimm was involved in the program through his work on the city's administrative violation review board and a citizens' committees that examined property maintenance issues. He believes there is more understanding today that the program is not designed to be punitive toward landlords.
"I do believe that more people understand the reason we're doing this is that you want to get rid of substandard housing," he said. "We want to make sure rental units are safe when people move into them and also we want to clean up the city."
Even with a pause because of COVID-19, the city was able to inspect 1,531 units since the program was started. With an estimated 9,000 rental units in St. Joseph, there's a sense that the program has targeted low-hanging fruit rather than properties that need to be brought up to code.
"The concern that exists today is that we're not getting to enough of the rental units that may be the driver for the creation of the program," Thompson said. "I think you'll start to see some additional success."
