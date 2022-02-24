The city of St. Joseph and RDG Planning and Design are almost done creating a 20-year comprehensive plan. The last step is community input during an open house Monday.
The plan covers a wide swath of big-picture elements, from land use to housing to economic development opportunities for the future. But the main purpose of the plan is to look for potential growth, especially after the decline in population in the last 10 years.
“The comprehensive plan specifically is looking at not only adjusting for growth but also how to target infill areas here in the community,” said City Planner Zack Martin. “We are definitely looking at what it would look like if we expand our borders, but also looking at areas we could work to fill up again within our borders.”
The purpose of the comprehensive plan is to set up the city for future success.
“How can we be the most efficient that we can? How can we continue to capitalize on the water, the streets, the sewer lines,” said Amy Haase, a principal at RDG Planning and Design, “All of those things that we have in place today? How do we continue to invest in our existing neighborhoods? How do we leverage the places and spaces that we have there to make great communities for future generations?”
The process started last summer when the city hired RDG for $70,000 to create the comprehensive plan with the goal of taking all the other city plans and consolidating them into one that will help city officials and the council make decisions.
It has relied on community input through surveys and work sessions. Both the RDG and the city have taken the positive comments, like the park system, and the negative ones, such as streets and traffic, into account.
“There's some great self-awareness within the community with regards to there's really great things happening,” Haase said. “Lots of really great assets, a strong job base, so much potential. But there are things that we need to kind of address and hurdles we have to overcome to continue to leverage the really great opportunities that we have.”
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Remington Nature Center, the public will have a chance to look at the initial draft of the comprehensive plan and provide feedback to the city and RDG.
“It's also an opportunity for the community to ask questions about the process and the things that have been done over the past several months and what these past few months mean for the future of St. Joe,” Martin said.
Following the open house Monday, the document will be edited and prepared for a planning commission hearing. Then it will move to the council for adoption. The city hopes to have the plan in place by April.
“We just really encourage people to come out and take part in this process,” Martin said. “It's really important that the community members of St. Joe actually have a say in what plans the community is putting into place and we want to make sure that everyone is a part of that.”
