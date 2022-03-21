The city of St. Joseph is preparing for a $27 million economic development project with HDDA St. Joseph to renovate the former Red Lion Downtown hotel.
The project includes the establishment of a Community Development District, tax reimbursements and the issuance of Chapter 100 bonds. When asked if the city should be involved in private development to this extent, City Councilman Kent O’Dell said “anything to make something out of the eyesore.”
“When you have something that’s that important and it’s got a draw of a major hotel downtown, especially with the Civic Arena and the money we’re putting in the Civic Arena, it just goes hand in hand with the development of Downtown,” O’Dell said.
The project will completely revitalize the vacant structure into a Marriott-branded hotel with 169 rooms. It will also include a swimming pool, fitness facility and theater room for guests. St. Joseph residents will be able to utilize a 6,000-square-foot banquet room, meeting space and a bistro and bar.
Two past hotels have failed at this exact location, but O’Dell said Downtown has changed since then.
“There’s a lot of small businesses taking over, restaurants, bars,” O’Dell said. “The development is happening. The parks, with the live music on weekends, and stuff throughout the summer, it goes hand in hand.”
The establishment of the Community Development District on the hotel’s property would include a 1% sales tax and “levying of special assessment of $6 per occupied hotel room night to fund financing, design, construction, demolition, reconstruction and remodeling” of blighted conditions.
The tax reimbursement proposal would reimburse HDDA 1.5% general city sales tax, capped at $2 million or 20 years, and a portion of the city tourism tax, capped at $1.5 million or nine years.
Through the issuance of the Chapter 100 bonds, the developer would receive abatement of a portion of property taxes for its $21 million investment in the new hotel.
All three of these economic development incentives will be voted on by the city council as separate ordinances during its next meeting April 4. If approved, construction will start soon, with the hotel opening next year.
The hotel joins Mosaic, American Electric Lofts and Hillyard as the latest redevelopment projects in Downtown.
“The city’s making progress,” O’Dell said. “Slowly and surely we’re making an effort. We’re moving forward. You can tell by just looking at Downtown. It was a desert, now it’s making a major turnaround.”
