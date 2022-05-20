The City of St. Joseph is changing its benefits package to decrease the cost of a family health plan for employees by about $800 a month.
Jimmy Williams, a local firefighter and the president of the IAFF Local 77 firefighters union, is enrolled in the city’s individual health plan, despite being married.
“I’m the only one that’s on my insurance,” he said. “Luckily, my wife, she carries herself and she carried our kids because I couldn’t afford it with the city.”
Earlier this week, the city council approved new benefits that will make health insurance more affordable for families. Starting next year, the PPO family plan will decrease from $1,432 to $644 a month, which is more in line with Kansas City’s benefits.
“Our benefits for families was really not where it should be,” said Amy Cohorst, the human resources manager. “When people had a family and they came to work here, it was tough for them to put their families on our medical plan.”
However, to pay for these changes, individual employees, whose coverage is completely paid for by the city, will now have to contribute about $36 a month. There still will be a no-pay option for the high deductible plan.
“I’m ready to take a little hit if it makes the employee package better and we can get better employees,” Williams said. “Only time is going to tell whether that is going to have a huge impact on the family coverage.”
The city is taking the brunt of the cost for the other plans though. Its contributions to the additional dependent and family plans will increase by $500 and $800 a month, respectively. This is all being done to bring down the cost for families, which many pointed to as the reason for staffing struggles.
“We actually lose qualified people that have even started here and found out what the benefits were and had to go elsewhere because they couldn’t afford the benefits,” Williams said. “I think it has a huge impact on the quality of employee that we recruit and retain.”
But there is a downside. Some families have found alternative solutions, like coverage through MO HealthNet. However, the benefit changes decrease that eligibility.
“I think they’re going in the right direction, but I still don’t think it’s going to be where we need it to be,” Williams said of the new benefits package.
The city also paid for a feasibility study to see if it would be financially viable to open an employee health clinic that would be free for city staff enrolled in health insurance plans.
“It saves the employee because they don’t have to pay the copay or anything like that. So it’s a win-win for everybody if it’s going to be financially feasible for us.”
Last week, the city held open enrollment for its benefits package and only three employees opted into the family plan. But another enrollment will be held in November before the new plans take effect on Jan. 1. Time will tell if the changes are enough to recruit and retain employees.
“The goal is supporting more people and getting better coverage for everyone,” Cohorst said.
