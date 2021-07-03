After whistleblower allegations and an independent audit, the City of St. Joseph is looking at possible changes within the Administrative Services Department and other internal processes.
At the beginning of 2020, former Administrative Services Assistant Director Beau Musser sent a letter to city officials and the Missouri State Auditor’s office with nearly 50 allegations of poor financial practices in City Hall.
The auditor’s office conducted an initial review, while the city hired Plante Moran, an independent CPA firm, to assess the city’s financial functions and processes. The city also contracts with CliftonLarsonAllen for an annual financial report.
According to a press release from the City of St. Joseph in January of 2021, the state auditor concluded that Musser’s complaints were addressed by the two independent audit firms and an additional state audit wasn’t necessary.
“The audit with Plante Moran really kind of validated that we were not in a bad position, that a lot of the things we were doing were correct,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “There were some suggestions that were made, but some of the allegations that were made ... were, quite frankly, unsubstantiated.”
Yet not everything was up to par. Plante Moran identified multiple functions and processes that should be updated and may have led to some of the allegations Musser mentioned in his letter, including billing concerns and poor accounting practices. Musser could not be reached for comment.
“Musser’s allegations made us take a deeper look at some specific elements and make some changes, identify some things we might not otherwise have identified,” said City Manager Bryan Carter.
The city is working to implement the recommendations from Plante Moran which focus on staffing, automation, efficiency and improved communication.
“The most eminent next step would be bringing the department up to that full staffing level, getting the leadership of it settled in shape and start building some of those processes and some of those personal characteristics to open up communications across departments better,” Carter said.
The Administrative Services Department’s first step is to fill two positions — an assistant director and another accounting position that will focus on grant application and compliance.
Most of Plante Moran’s recommendations centered around increased automation and efficiency. It said there were too many manual and multiple steps taken in data entry and financial systems.
“(The budget process) is very reliant on individuals putting the budget together to make sure that when one thing changes, they go change one or two other things ... those are the processes we're looking at finding ways to automate,” Carter said.
The city installed Laserfiche, software that will help with automated data quality. Human resources also is changing its payroll processing system that will cut back on additional steps.
Hiring more people to the staff also will bring in new eyes to help identify specific functions and processes that could be improved.
“We have a lot of employees who have been in their positions for a very long period of time, so they know how to do all of these steps and do these things that make them successful with their jobs,” Carter said. “But what that doesn't do is give a lot of chances for new eyes to see those processes and identify the ways that we can make them more efficient.”
While many of Plante Moran’s recommendations focused on the Administrative Services Department, communication throughout City Hall was a point of emphasis. This was a priority for Carter the moment he was hired as city manager. He started holding regular staff meetings and implemented a communication group.
“We also just have to look at opportunities to kind of break down barriers between departments and make sure that those relationships between departments are being built and being fostered,” Carter said.
The most important recommendation that the city will have to implement is a continuous improvement model. This means departments should be constantly looking for ways to improve and become more efficient. According to Plante Moran, these initial changes should just be the beginning.
“It's not a process that has an end date,” Carter said. “It's one that is continuously evolving, finding ways in technology and in our people to just continue making all our processes better.”
