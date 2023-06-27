St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale, right, addresses community members during a city council meeting Monday night at City Hall. The council is discussing changes to appointments to city boards and commissions down the road.
Amid community debate over local board leadership, city officials are discussing changes to the process of appointing individuals to boards and commissions.
Currently, to be appointed to boards, which are overseen by different council members and city leaders, interested residents have to seek out an online form or submit an application via mail or email.
Mayor John Josendale told News-Press NOW that he hopes to make open positions more accessible to the entire community and to avoid having the same committee members being reappointed when there may be valuable applicants who don't know about the opportunities.
"What we wanted to do was open it up and try and get more diverse and more inclusion of people from the city," Josendale said. "The plan is to put together, we're going to work with staff, put together a posting to where people see what boards are available or what boards are open, and what some of the requirements are for them ... in doing that, allowing other people to sign up."
Some community members at Monday's meeting expressed encouragement about the city moving in a different direction, including resident Kristi Green, who spoke before the audience and the council.
"It's very encouraging to me and I think it will satisfy a lot of people in the room to know that maybe this means actually more inclusion from people in the community on boards," she said. "We should have a diversity of thought, a diversity of people that is more representative to this community on every single city board. I would encourage you (the council) to consider that when you make board appointments that again, we get new people, new blood, new representation on these boards."
Josendale said the goal for himself and the city council is to engage more of the community and help the city grow.
"Diversity for me is (that) everybody in St. Joe has the opportunity to participate. We heard a lot of comments about inclusion and wanting to be part of it," Josendale said. "Hopefully people will give it a second thought about stepping out and being part of the different boards, because that's how we make a difference in St. Joe. That's how other people's opinions get out there. So I think that's extremely important in the direction we want to go."
With the current process, interested residents must be registered to vote and also must not owe money to the city. Once they apply, the applicant or nominee will be considered at a city council meeting and must receive at least five votes of approval from the city.
Plans are being discussed and finalized as to how residents will be appointed in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.