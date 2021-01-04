The City of St. Joseph has received over a million dollars in CARES Act funds and hopes to give out about half of it to public service agencies and businesses in the next two weeks.
The city received about $936,000 around April and another installment of about $369,000 in September. None of these funds have been dispersed.
However, some of the $369,000 has been committed to the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, which will be used for rent and utility assistance.
“$369,000 can go a long way to helping a lot of people with utility assistance and rent assistance,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “The whole idea here is to prevent people from becoming homeless. We’re trying to get ahead of the game here.”
The remaining money will go to public service agencies to help individuals during the pandemic, or businesses, which have been affected by COVID-19 through closure or lost income. The city’s CARES Act fund only will be used if there are no other available funds and companies were directly affected by the pandemic.
The city has been sitting on about a million dollars for eight months now and is ready to disperse the funds to those in need.
If a business believes they qualify for some of the CARES Act funds, they can call the city to begin the application process.
One of the main reasons the city held on to the money for this long is they wanted to wait until Buchanan County used their CARES Act funds. The county has spent much of its $5 million in CARES money, and the city now is ready to add over $1 million.
However, companies aren’t allowed to receive CARES Act funds from both the county and city. The city funds will be used specifically for those who have yet to receive any financial help from the county.
The city hopes to disperse about $500,000 in the next two week to businesses and public agencies who need it.
St. Joseph has seven years to use the funds and must spend 80% in the first three years.
“We’ve had this money for six or seven months, the larger part of it,” said McMurray. “I understand that we have a number of years to spend it, but, come on, there are people who are hurting, we want to get the money to them. The city has over a million dollars that we can help with people in difficult situations, not only public service agencies, but businesses that are having trouble.”