PENN STREET BUILDING

Jim Hargrove wants to tear down the vacant building at 1122 Penn St (left) and give the lot to the Patee House Museum (right) for parking.

The fate of an abandoned building at 1122 Penn St. remains in limbo as the city tries to save it from demolition.

After sitting vacant for about 20 years, Jim Hargrove, the owner of the building, wants to tear it down and salvage the materials. More than a year ago, he tried to do just that but didn’t provide enough information for a demo permit.

