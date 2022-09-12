The fate of an abandoned building at 1122 Penn St. remains in limbo as the city tries to save it from demolition.
After sitting vacant for about 20 years, Jim Hargrove, the owner of the building, wants to tear it down and salvage the materials. More than a year ago, he tried to do just that but didn’t provide enough information for a demo permit.
Hargrove tried again recently but was blocked by a city ordinance that was passed last year, requiring a more stringent demolition process if buildings are 100 years or older. The law forces owners to submit a demolition plan justifying the teardown and explaining what the site would be used for. The city will then look at the condition of the building and the surrounding neighborhood to determine if the building should be taken down.
“They had set up that new ordinance stating that if a building is over 100 years old, they're kind of mistaken as far as historic and old,” Hargrove said. “Patee House (Museum) is very historic. This building is just old. There's zero historic significance whatsoever.”
If the city believes the building can be reworked, it can delay demolition for up to a year and help the owner sell the property. If the city and owner can’t find a new purpose within the year, the building can be demolished.
“The historic preservation planners office at the city wants to keep it up because it's an important building because it has good history because its location is very prominent,” said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner. “It's in quite good condition, so its condition doesn't warrant demolition. I believe that it's got another century or more of good use in it.”
Schutte said the building is structurally sound and is a perfect candidate for restoration, as it sits between the top two tourist attractions in St. Joseph — the Pony Express Museum and the Patee House Museum.
“Lots of people walk between the two, so it doesn't take a great deal of imagination to see that you could put something there that would attract the tourists,” Schutte said. “That area is in need of restaurants, you know, food and drink options for visitors.”
The vacant building actually has direct ties to the Patee House Museum, which stands right across the street. As a men’s clothing factory in the 1880s, it was attached to the Patee House by a bridge over Penn Street. But now the Patee House wants nothing to do with the building.
“It's been empty for years and years,” said Gary Chilcote, the director of the Patee House Museum. “The last thing it was was an antique hall and it's been out of business for over a dozen years now. Nothing's been in it except vandals.”
But Chilcote directly benefits from the building coming down. Hargrove, the owner of the building, said after he demolishes it, he will give it to the Patee House to use for a parking lot.
“All we need is a parking place and that building, as it stands, serves no purpose whatsoever,” Chilcote said.
As part of the new demolition ordinance, Hargrove was allowed to appeal. Following the hearing, the city determined that Hargrove must place the building on the market for 90 days. If it isn’t sold, he can then demolish it as long as he transfers ownership to the Patee House Museum and public history signage is placed on the property.
“If I really wanted to just take it down, I would come out, pull the end of the building off on a weekend and then apply for an emergency demo permit,” Hargrove said. “I don't want to do that. I don't want to get sideways with the city. That's why I'm trying to do everything that they're asking me, but it sure makes it tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.