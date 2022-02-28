The city of St. Joseph received a clean audit for its 2021 fiscal year budget.
Cochran Head Vick, an accounting firm, conducted the city’s audit and found no illegal acts, misstatements or deficiencies.
“Four years as mayor, we've had a few challenges in the audit area, so I'm very happy that I can leave with people applauding because this is an audit to applaud,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray.
The audit did identify areas for suggested practices and possible improvements. The first is enhancing the city’s cybersecurity, given the rise in attacks across the country specifically targeted at governmental bodies. City officials said they are looking at what other organizations are implementing and potential insurance needs.
“What are the new strategies that are being used to hack things? The key is making sure you're plugged into the gurus around the nation and what they are seeing and what they are recommending,” Finance Director Laurie Tietjen said.
Cochran Head Vick staff also want the city to be aware of the detailed procedures and audits that will follow the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city is working with Baker Tilly to ensure all projects follow the designated rules and all money is allocated on a reimbursement basis.
“We're doing performance contracts with each awardee, each subgrantee as they call it, and they're going to have to demonstrate that they are spending this money as per the rules and regulations,” McMurray said.
City Manager Bryan Carter said the city is making progress on Plante Moran’s audit recommendations from about a year ago, especially with technological advances.
“We're going to have to update our technology,” McMurray said. “That's going to cost some money, and the ARPA funds are a great place to go for that. So I hope the new council will see that and provide that money so we can upgrade for the Plante Moran recommendations.”
The other recommendations from Plante Moran, which followed former assistant finance director Beau Musser’s allegations of improper procedures involving city finances, include more efficient workflow, increased automation and better communication.
“I'm really happy to have that guidance and suggestions on kind of the direction to take,” Tietjen said. “We're doing a lot of things, we're ready to try to move things forward. It doesn't happen as fast as everyone would like it to just because, in order to make it sustainable, you really need to have it built on a solid foundation. That's really what I'm focusing on.”
