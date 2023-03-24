The city of St. Joseph received about $2 million in federal stimulus money to revitalize four specific parts of the city, including St. Joseph Avenue on the North End. Tama Wagner of the St. Joseph Community Alliance said she expects to see some projects get off the ground within the next two years.
A visitor might get an impression of faded glory when entering St. Joseph through major corridors on the North End, South Side and Downtown.
"Sometimes it's almost heartbreaking," said Kim Schutte, the city's historic preservation planner, "because you stand in front of these really very interesting buildings and you know what once was. They were once just amazing communities."
It can seem almost overwhelming to fix up parts of the city that have experienced prolonged decay. But a $2 million grant makes the goal of community revitalization seem more attainable.
"I think it's a chance to do some projects that are fun and really quite transformative," Schutte said. "I think their time is coming."
This week, the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded St. Joseph a $2.5 million grant for community revitalization projects. It was among nearly $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that the state allocated to communities across the state.
In St. Joseph, about $2 million will go toward the city's River Bluff Gateway project that aims to make property and streetscape improvements in four specific parts of the city: King Hill Avenue, St. Joseph Avenue, the Sixth Street corridor and parts of Downtown.
"All of those neighborhoods along those corridors will have an opportunity to get a piece of this pie to do revitalization, to improve green spaces," said Tama Wagner, director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance. "It's a pretty all-inclusive plan and it does run from the South End on King Hill Avenue to the North End on St. Joseph Avenue."
The Gateway project doesn't seek to fix up the entire city but instead focuses on well-traveled roadways that draw the attention of both residents and visitors.
"We're trying to be very strategic and smart about the way that we do it," Schutte said. "I think it's a chance to do some projects that will be both fun and quite transformative. We really wanted to make sure St. Joseph put its best foot forward, so to speak."
City Councilman Madison Davis said he views the Gateway project along the same lines as the Children's Discovery Center and the efforts to revitalize the Downtown hotel. The city is targeting specific improvements with the goal of a more widespread impact in surrounding neighborhoods.
"It's easy to see the ripple effect when you focus on a few areas," said Davis, whose district includes St. Joseph Avenue on the North End. "I think it affects change citywide. It's not just one particular area."
In addition to the $2 million for the Gateway project, the state also awarded $500,000 in ARPA funds to address homelessness in St. Joseph. A separate grant of $1.5 million was awarded to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
