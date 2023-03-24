Gateway

The city of St. Joseph received about $2 million in federal stimulus money to revitalize four specific parts of the city, including St. Joseph Avenue on the North End. Tama Wagner of the St. Joseph Community Alliance said she expects to see some projects get off the ground within the next two years.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

A visitor might get an impression of faded glory when entering St. Joseph through major corridors on the North End, South Side and Downtown.

"Sometimes it's almost heartbreaking," said Kim Schutte, the city's historic preservation planner, "because you stand in front of these really very interesting buildings and you know what once was. They were once just amazing communities."

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.