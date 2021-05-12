The St. Joseph City Council held their fourth and final fiscal year 2021-2022 proposed budget work session Wednesday. Most of the meeting was about secondary funds, including gaming initiatives.
The gaming initiatives fund has struggled the past couple of years. The fund receives significant revenue from the St. Jo Frontier Casino which has had to close a couple of times.
“I've described the gaming fund as having its last normal year in 2018,” said City Manager Bryan Carter. “That was the last year that wasn't impacted by flood or COVID. The Missouri River flood in 2019 caused a shutdown of the casino for a period of time. COVID in 2020 caused a shutdown. That shutdown lingered into fiscal year 2021. All of that, of course, impacts the revenue generated by the casino.”
However, the city is ‘cautiously’ optimistic of a rebound this upcoming fiscal year. The budget projects a revenue of $754,000, possibly $50,000 more than the projected revenue of the current fiscal year.
“We cautiously expect a rebound,” Carter said. “The projected revenue is slightly higher than what we're projecting fiscal year 2021 to end at. I would expect that would come in higher yet based on the casino actually being open for all twelve months of the year.”
But the fund has little wiggle room as the city projects $751,550 of expenditures. This money typically goes to a number of outside services. For example, the Chamber of Commerce is expected to receive about $189,000, the most of any organization. Others include the Allied Arts Council, the Social Welfare Board and Innovation Stockyards.
The council also discussed capital projects for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed budget has about $14.3 million worth of potential CIP, CDBG and bond projects. The most expensive projects are four bridges approved by voters last June through Bonds to Bridges.
Going into the work sessions, the budget had about $900,000 of surplus. This allowed for flexibility to make amendments. After adding vehicles for animal control, parks and recreation and the police and fire departments, the budget now has about a $500,000 surplus.
“Ultimately, there were not a lot of changes to the budget that was originally proposed,” Carter said. “We designed this budget to have some flexibility for changes and ultimately exercise some of that flexibility, but it's pretty similar to what it was when we started these meetings two weeks ago.”
The council will vote to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget during their meeting on June 14.
