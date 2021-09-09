Katie Mull, the director of finance for the City of St. Joseph, quit Tuesday afternoon, said City Manager Bryan Carter.
Mull's first day on the job was Aug. 30. Carter said she did not give a reason as to why she left the job so soon.
Mull graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management/accounting. Her previous job was in the private sector. Her salary as the city's finance director was $127,000.
Amy Cohorst, the city's human resources director, has been named interim finance director.
Carter said the city will post the job opening this week, and depending on the candidates, it may have to hire a search firm.
