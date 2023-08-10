Airbnb and other short-term rentals disrupted the lodging industry in much the same way that Uber and other ride-hailing services impacted traditional taxis.
In both instances, municipal officials were caught flat-footed, but now they’re starting to catch up with regulations, licensing and zoning requirements. In St. Joseph, the city initiated an online community survey in preparation for tighter regulations on short-term rentals like Airbnb or Vrbo.
“There were some citizens that brought forward some concerns about the status of short-term rentals, about the number of people staying in them and some of the traffic and activity that occurs in neighborhoods,” said Bryan Carter, the city manager.
The city is taking comments on draft regulations covering rentals lasting 31 days or less. The regulations, which would require city council approval, seek a limit of eight people per residence and require one on-site parking spot for each bedroom or three on-street parking spots. The city also wants property owners to get a business license.
“Parking and large groups have been the two primary drivers,” Carter said.
St. Joseph wouldn’t be the first city to take a closer look at this tech-driven business model that’s grown into more than a travel niche. A search of the Airbnb site showed 49 properties available in St. Joseph for next weekend.
Meeting demand
Those in the short-term rental business said they’re simply responding to changing consumer preferences. Kristen Hovey, who owns a jewelry and coin store in St. Joseph, got into the short-term rental business when her mother was hospitalized. Hovey said traveling nurses noted a shortage of rental options with the kind of privacy and fully equipped kitchens that could accommodate an extended stay.
She and her husband offer a growing number of short-term rentals on the Airbnb platform, including a six-bedroom historic home on North 20th Street called the Painted Lady Mansion.
“If you build it, they will come,” Hovey said. “It’s a lot of out-of-town construction workers. I’ve had hunters coming to hunt a couple of weeks at a time. Graduations. Chiefs Training Camp. Family reunions. I was surprised by the mixture.”
David Sandy offers 14 short-term rental properties in St. Joseph and takes reservations on his website, stjosephlodging.com.
“About 75% of my reservations are corporate clients,” Sandy said. “They are in town on a job assignment, anywhere from a week or so to some that are here for a year.”
Sandy said he dreams of starting a boutique hotel, but an initial attempt proved too expensive because of city codes requiring sprinklers. He went the short-term rental route and found that business is booming. One street features 12 of his fully decorated and equipped two-bedroom townhouses, six of which are available for short-term rentals.
“It kind of snowballed,” he said. “I own an entire street off Mitchell Avenue.”
He views increased regulation with a sense of inevitability. He would welcome it, to a point, but he also believes that the city would be better off focusing on blight and vacant properties instead of Airbnb rentals that are clean and well-maintained.
“It seems they can barely handle the tasks they’re saddled with,” Sandy said of the city. “We have a lot of blighted properties. I hear it all the time from my guests. They say, ‘We really enjoyed your business. It’s too bad so many other properties are run down.’”
A question of money
Marci Bennett, executive director of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, said cities have been trying for years to figure out a way to collect a hotel lodging tax from Airbnb and other short-term rental properties. It’s a debate that carries echoes of previous attempts to tax online retail sales.
“Many communities are trying to work through these issues right now,” she said. “There’s not one rubber stamp. That’s what makes it challenging.”
Until there’s some sort of state legislation, the solution will come community by community.
Tracy Kimberlin, a lobbyist for the Missouri Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, said some cities have negotiated agreements to have Airbnb collect and remit the equivalent of a local lodging tax.
He said Springfield, where he previously worked as CVB president, updated its hotel tax to specifically address short-term rentals, but that required a new election in order to comply with the state’s Hancock law on taxes.
“One problem a lot of communities have on short-term rentals, even if they have a tax that applies, is actually collecting it,” Kimberlin said. “A lot of short-term rentals aren’t licensed and a lot them probably don’t know they’re supposed to be paying a tax.”
The city’s draft regulations include a provision for short-term rentals to be subject to a lodging tax, but the original transient guest tax that St. Joseph voters passed in the 1970s specifies hotels or other buildings with more than eight bedrooms. City officials said short-term rentals already are required to pay the lodging tax, but others question if that’s really the case.
“I don’t think they’ve ever been asked to pay the tax,” Bennett said.
Carter said tax revenue is not a driving issue in the city’s new push for regulations, though he does anticipate some pushback.
“Any sort of new regulations are going to impact the industry and could create resistance,” he said. “So we do anticipate that it will ultimately be a balancing of those interests. That’s one of the reasons we’re going through the process.”
