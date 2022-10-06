Kansas City Police Chief (copy)

Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was fired by the city of St. Joseph for consulting services after the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into discriminatory practices in the Kansas City Police Department. 

 Associated Press

One month after the city of St. Joseph hired former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith for consulting services, he was let go following an investigation into discriminatory practices at his former station.

Drew Brown, the treasurer of the local NAACP, has been following the news of Smith and the Kansas City Police Department. The Kansas City Star began a series called “Racism in the KCPD” and claims to have found “discrimination, racist abuse and unfair discipline in the KCPD.”

