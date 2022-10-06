Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was fired by the city of St. Joseph for consulting services after the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into discriminatory practices in the Kansas City Police Department.
One month after the city of St. Joseph hired former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith for consulting services, he was let go following an investigation into discriminatory practices at his former station.
Drew Brown, the treasurer of the local NAACP, has been following the news of Smith and the Kansas City Police Department. The Kansas City Star began a series called “Racism in the KCPD” and claims to have found “discrimination, racist abuse and unfair discipline in the KCPD.”
This was why Brown was “dumbfounded” when the city of St. Joseph hired Smith to consult on operational services within the St. Joseph Police Department, including organizational structure, perception of leadership, training efforts and resource availability.
Mary Robertson, the city’s communications manager, said the council picked Rick Smith because of a referral from a contact in KCPD leadership. However, Robertson said the city wasn’t aware of the discriminatory allegations. Brown said the city didn’t do its research then.
“They should have vetted him,” Brown said. “You can practically not get a job at a fast food restaurant without some sort of background check, and for a position as important as this one that would set the stage for our police services going forward.”
For the last month, Smith has been conducting interviews with staff in the police department to “review the leadership of the department and how that leadership is perceived by those within the department and will give stakeholders the opportunity to identify the best leaders, training and other options available to grow the agency.” Smith was not hired to search for the next police chief, although he did ask officers what traits they would like in the next leader of the department.
“The timing was good to bring in someone to just meet with the officers, meet with the command staff, meet with the detectives, the entire police department, see what the services look like and how can we improve upon those services for both the personnel in the department and the community that they serve,” Robertson said.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was investigating the Kansas City Police Department for “a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race.”
The DOJ’s letter to the Board of Police Commissioners and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, “Our investigation is based on information suggesting that the KCPD may be engaged in certain employment practices that discriminate against Black officers and applicants, including those that have a disparate impact based on race, in entry-level hiring, promotions and assignments to Detective, in imposing discipline, and by maintaining a hostile work environment.”
The announcement of the investigation led to the city of St. Joseph ending its contract with Smith.
“I'm pleased that the city took swift action to end the contract,” Brown said.
Smith was paid $250 an hour for his service, which wasn't to exceed 100 hours. The city is still unsure how much he will be paid for his work, but he completed most of it. All that was left was to submit a final report based on his interviews. Robertson said Smith plans on still filing that report, although he is no longer under contract. Brown said the city should still read the report and possibly use some of Smith’s recommendations.
“Some very flawed individuals can see things clearly, even though they're not living up to the standards that they espouse,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.