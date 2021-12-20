The St. Joseph City Council has proposed a $1.73 million salary increase for city employees. But not all members agree with the plan.
Last year, the city made an agreement with the local police and fire unions for a pay plan. The council agreed to partially implement that plan and finish paying it out when funds became available.
The city council met Monday night to go over those pay plans and discuss how to meet the agreements and consider increases for general employees as well.
To fulfill the police department’s pay plan, the city would need to give a 3% annual increase and a 3.5% decompression, which would cost nearly $491,000. The department said this was just the tip of the iceberg to address the “critical” staff shortage.
The police department has 21 vacant positions, 13 more than this time last year when the city agreed to this pay plan.
“You're going to lose another 10 officers within the next six months,” said Cmdr. Eric Proztman with the St. Joseph Police Department. “We're past critical. I told people on this council back in the past, our communication operators who are dispatching are past critical.”
Public safety communications, such as dispatchers, is asking for a 7.5% increase, which would raise the starting salary to $38,500. The total annual cost for the city would be $83,866.
To fulfill the fire department pay plan, the city would have to give at least a 1% cost-of-living adjustment with longevity increases. This would cost a minimum of more than $453,000, including leadership positions.
But the fire department’s agreement includes a caveat that its cost-of-living adjustment would have to be 1% more than any general employee increases.
“Public safety in the city is a priority,” City Councilman Kent O’Dell said. “For us to be able to try to fill the 20 vacancies in just the police department alone, we have to be competitive with other cities our size. We need to honor what we said that we were going to do with the salaries of the police and fire to see if we can get some of these positions open back up.”
The city knew about these pay plans but has held very few public meetings to try and come up with a plan to address these agreements.
“You have kicked this can down the road,” Protzman said. “This is the middle of December. You should have been talking about this months ago, knowing this was coming up. It should not have been a surprise. There is nothing about this that is a surprise. This is something you guaranteed to each and every one of these people last year.”
The problem is the city only has so much money to spend. The amended budget surplus is $236,000. City Manager Bryan Carter projects $711,914 of additional revenue before the end of the fiscal year. That technically leaves the city with more than $947,000 of surplus to spend on salaries.
Initially, the council focused solely on fulfilling its agreement with the police and fire departments. But councilmen Russell Moore and O’Dell were adamant that general city employees also needed an increase.
“Our public safety is a priority, because everybody wants to live in a town that's safe,” O’Dell said. “But city employees — there's a bunch of them — we cannot ignore those guys. They're the ones fixing the streets and everything else, the problems with the sewers. We have to also recognize the work that they're doing.”
Eventually, the majority of the council agreed to a $1.73 million proposal. This includes a 2% increase for general employees, a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for the fire department, a 3% annual increase and a 3.5% decompression for the police department, and a 7.5% increase for public safety communications.
City Councilmen Madison Davis and PJ Kovac disagreed with the proposal because it spends money the city doesn’t have. If the proposal is approved, the city will break even for the fiscal year, if current revenue projections hold up.
However, this puts the next council in a very difficult position. This fiscal year started with $344,000 in surplus. If the proposal is approved, there will be no surplus for FY23, and the city will have to find ways to save money, likely through a soft hiring freeze.
“Every year we do a budget of $150 million, just for operations of the city,” O’Dell said. “And we can figure out how to pinch a little bit here and there, which we have done.”
The city council will vote on the $1.73 million proposed pay increases Tuesday.
