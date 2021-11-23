The St. Joseph municipal election races are set.
A total of 28 people will be running for either mayor, city council or municipal judge. Five of those candidates filed on the last day Tuesday — James Kindred, Rusty Summers, Andrew Montee, Kathy Hill-Bahner and Kenneth Reeder. All of them still need their petitions to be verified by the Buchanan County clerk.
Reeder, who currently serves on the St. Joseph Board of Education, pulled petitions for three races, the latest candidate to do so. In the end, he decided to file for council at-large.
“My M.O. is not going to change,” Reeder said. “I think I’ve been fortunate that we’ve really got the school district kind of turned around in everybody’s mind now, and I plan on working just as hard here at City Hall.”
In such a short amount of time, Reeder relied on volunteers to help get the 250 signatures he needed to run at-large.
“I had all that set up and how we normally roll that out and can get it done in a relatively small amount of time with volunteers,” Reeder said. “One of my main people that’s a professional collector knows how to do it and knows how to talk to people and get that signature.”
If elected, Reeder plans to serve on both the city council and the school board, despite meetings for both entities being on Monday.
“It’s nothing but a win-win for my constituents on either side,” Reeder said. “Now I have twice the volume, twice the voice for them. They know I’m going to be the same — taxpayers first.”
The council at-large race finished with a total of 11 candidates. District 1 has three, District 2 has four and District 4 has two candidates. District 3 only has one candidate — Andrew Trout.
The municipal judge race has three people running. The mayoral race finished with four candidates — John Josendale, Whitney Lanning, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson. Lanning was the last to file out of the group.
“People were consistently asking me, like, ‘Why haven’t you filed yet?’ It’s because I’m connecting with people,” Lanning said. “It’s a marathon, not a race.”
Lanning said gathering that many signatures was a lot of work, but talking to voters made it worth it.
“It was definitely taxing, took a lot of coordination and organization,” Lanning said. “But it was a really great opportunity to connect with voters.”
Since Trout is running unopposed, he is the council’s next District 3 representative. Five other races — mayor, municipal judge, council at-large, District 1 and District 2 — have enough candidates for a primary election, which will be held Feb. 8.
District 4 will skip the primaries and go straight to the general election on April 5 because only two candidates are running.
Below is the final filing list for city elections, barring any changes after the Buchanan County clerk verifies the candidates who filed Tuesday:
Mayor
—John Josendale
—Whitney Lanning
—Gary Lewis
—Gary Wilkinson
Council At-Large
—Brenda Blessing
—Kathy Hill-Bahner
—Carl Jennings
—James Kindred Sr.
—Andrew Montee
—Marty Novak
—Kent O’Dell
—Kenton Randolph
—Kenneth Reeder
—Jeff Schomburg
—Randy Schultz
Council District 1
—Madison Davis
—Pat Jones
—Rusty Summers
Council District 2
—Aaron Armstrong
—Mike Bodde
—Ben Burtnett
—Taylor Crouse
Council District 3
—Andrew Trout
Council District 4
—Michael Grimm
—Russell Moore
Municipal Judge
—Ted Elo
—Terri Lowdon
—Jason Soper
