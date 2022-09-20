A new citizens committee has seven weeks to convince voters to approve the proposed half-cent sales tax on the November ballot, which will provide funding to the St. Joseph Police Department.
In those seven weeks, the eight-person committee — Annette Bertelsen, Steve Briggs, Drew Brown, Edison Derr, Dave Mejia, Houston Roberts, JL Robertson and Ashley Vidal — will iron out its main messaging points, raise funds and contact voters through speaking engagements and targeted advertising campaigns. It’s a similar process the parks tax committee implemented more than a year ago.
“Our goal is to get that message out and that message is going to be public safety,” said Robertson, the owner of the Rupp Funeral Home and co-chair of the committee.
He said he joined the committee because he’s worried about the safety of St. Joseph.
“I’m concerned about police response time,” he said. “They work very hard, and I’m concerned for their well-being, for our community.”
Robertson said this sales tax would help the police department and directly improve the safety of residents.
“We're going to get some more cops on the street,” he said. “We're going to have a response and it's going to be increased. I think people really appreciate that.”
However, the committee recognized potential opposition as a way to prepare counterpoints. The increase of the sales tax to 9.7% in most areas of St. Joseph is a tough pill to swallow, especially for business owners, who may lose customers due to the rise. On the flip side, Robertson points out that crime is a concern for business owners just as much as it is for any other resident.
“I think business owners are going to buy into it,” Robertson said. “Business owners are concerned about vandalism around their neighborhoods and businesses. With more cop presence, of course, the vandalism will go down. If they have an issue with or in their business, I think response time is very critical to them.”
If the tax doesn’t pass, the city could go into a deficit, which one member said could be negatively seen as a fear tactic. But Robertson believes the tax will pass.
“Just speaking out with many people in churches and organizations, they're very concerned about our police,” Robertson said. “I'm not worried about if it doesn't pass because I'm very confident that we're going to move forward.”
