In the upcoming August election, there will be two sales tax increases on the ballot — a parks tax from the city and a law enforcement tax from the county. Based on the results of past elections, it’s unlikely both measures will pass.
After the city council moved on from the Krug Park amphitheater project, officials agreed to pursue a half-cent sales tax that will be used to improve the overall park system. Shortly after that decision, county officials decided to add a law enforcement tax to the same ballot, which will be used to increase staffing and salaries at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Strike Force.
Some are questioning the decision to have both tax proposals on the same ballot.
“Communication between the city and the county was terrible,” said City Councilman PJ Kovac. “Someone in the leadership role that wanted the tax should have contacted our city manager and the commissioners to see if they had anything in the works. People weren't happy with the school board bond, and they sure are not going to be happy about two taxes on the ballot at the same time.”
News-Press NOW looked through the last 20 years of election results to find out how past tax increases have gone. Records show that when two local financial initiatives are on the same ballot, both those issues have failed.
In 2006 and 2012 during the general elections in November, both the city and county placed use tax increases on the ballot. Both failed by large margins.
However, there are clear differences between then and now. Both issues that failed were use tax increases on out-of-state purchases. This year, the issues will be sales tax increases focused on specific areas.
It also should be noted that the 2006 and 2012 elections had the largest turnout in the last 20 years of any election with finance initiatives on the ballot — more than 23,000 votes on each issue. This was a common trend. Of the five county and three city tax initiatives that failed since 2001, most had a higher voter turnout than the elections when initiatives passed.
“As with anything, you have to sell it to voters,” said Bruce Woody, St. Joseph’s former city manager, who oversaw multiple ballot initiatives. “You have to put together a good plan, explain the plan, make sure it's well understood.”
The county’s law enforcement sales tax has a good track record. In 2002 and 2010, voters were asked if they wanted to retain the quarter-cent law enforcement sales tax. Both times the tax was approved.
However, voters now will be asked to increase that law enforcement sales tax by another quarter-cent, far different from asking people to keep a current tax.
“Everybody looks at it and says, ‘Gee, I don't necessarily want to pay more taxes,’” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding commissioner of Buchanan County. “But if it's going to go towards something that can make a difference in my community, that can preserve safety and security, which ultimately preserves the value of your property and makes it a good place to raise your children and your grandkids and all those things. Yeah, I think people can justify it.”
As for the city, there aren't any initiatives to compare the upcoming parks tax. But the Capital Improvement Program's half-cent sales tax has received immense support. These funds are used for a variety of capital improvement projects, including some in parks. Since 2002, all four CIP ballot initiatives have passed.
“I think that's what makes the CIP funding, the way it's been able to be passed because there's a certain amount of projects and the city follows through on those projects,” said Bill Falkner, the former mayor of St. Joseph. “That's what people want. They want to be able to see that you use the money the way you said you were going to use the money.”
