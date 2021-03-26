Motorists will be running into larger road projects as the city and county take on some big repairs.
Both the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County are beginning to replace bridges and expect construction to be in full swing this summer.
The city is working on 15 vehicle and pedestrian bridges and culverts around town, as many of them are 100 years old and falling apart.
“A lot of these up through the Parkway, the bottoms of them are starting to spall off,” said Brady McKinley, the assistant director of public works. “Chunks of them are releasing, because water gets in through cracks in the surface and starts rusting the rebar that’s in them. When that rusts, it expands, so it puts pressure on the concrete that surrounds that and it breaks off.”
Many of these bridges aren’t even up to standards, as they are too narrow and can’t hold the proper weight. This has led to some bridges, like one at Huntoon Road, to be converted to one lane.
“They were built 100 years ago, horse and buggy, model A's, stuff like that, and now we have larger vehicles," McKinley said. "When they get so old, they get what we call load rated, so there's only a certain amount of weight that can go over them.”
The city is repairing the 15 bridges with $20 million in general obligation bonds voters approved in June.
“Most people in this community travel the roads and over bridges every day, they see firsthand that improvements need to be immediately made,” City Councilman Brian Myers said.
The design of the bridges will finish in early April, then bids will go out for contractors before construction begins this summer. To limit traffic problems, the 15 bridges will be completed in stages. Half will be done in the fall before the others finish next summer.
The new bridges will include pedestrian sidewalks and soil barriers to prevent erosion. This will help the bridges last longer.
Buchanan County Commissioners also are overseeing the replacement of three bridges, one each at 125th Road over James Branch River, at 110th Road over Riley Branch River and at 145th Road over Jenkins Branch River.
Those bridges will cost $1.1 million through the Off-System Bridge Replacement Program. This program is an 80-20 cost share, but the county will use built-up infrastructure credit to pay for its 20%.
Each bridge will take about three months to complete, with all of them expected to be done in November.
Both the city and county bridge replacements will affect residents and their daily commutes, but detours will be available.
“We've notified everybody that we can think to notify to let them know of the closing, how long it's going to be closed,” said Scott Burnham, the eastern district Buchanan County commissioner. “There are some alternative routes that have been outlined.”
The city is putting a time limit on the construction and will try to avoid detours through neighborhoods. Despite the inconvenience, city officials felt these repairs are long overdue.
“We're all in a crisis,” McKinley said. “We're really thankful that the voters supported this, because there's not a lot of money at the state and federal level coming our way to help us. We have to kind of help ourselves if we want to keep our infrastructure up good.”
