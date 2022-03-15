As opioid overdose deaths continue to rise in St. Joseph, the city and county will both receive settlement money from their 2018 lawsuit against major opioid manufacturing and distributing companies.
In one of the largest civil action lawsuits ever, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to pay $26 billion to municipalities across the country over the course of several years.
Of the $26 billion, the state of Missouri will receive about $457 million, with $1.3 million going to the city of St. Joseph and $700,000 to Buchanan County. The amount is determined by population, the number of opioid pills distributed to the community and the overdose deaths.
About 90 of the 114 Missouri counties participated in the lawsuit. But the city and county were one of the first to file suit in Missouri.
“They were not jumping on a bandwagon,” said Brian Madden, the attorney for the city and county. “They were early adopters here. I would congratulate the city and county leaders for taking that risk.”
The result is money to address the opioid crisis. The rules of the settlement state that 85% of the funds have to be used for drug abatement, while the remaining 15% is unrestricted. Annual reporting requirements are in place to ensure the settlement money is spent accordingly.
These funds will come in increments over several years and could be available as soon as this summer. While the city and county still aren’t sure how to spend the settlement money, City Councilman Russell Moore has some ideas.
“Let’s put it towards some facilities that deal directly with drug overdosing, like St. Kolbe-Puckett,” Moore said. I think they’re needing some funding.”
The CENTER, a mental health facility in town, could be a recipient of those funds, as it helps care for those addicted to drugs. Dr. Robert Corder, an addiction medicine doctor, works for The CENTER. He said the opioid crisis is only getting worse.
“Drug overdose is the leading cause of death in adults between 18 and 45 years,” Corder said. “Automobile accidents were a lot higher than drug overdoses, now overdoses are way higher than automobile accident deaths. So yeah, we’ve got a big problem.”
He said overdose deaths are on track to be close to 50 this year, more than doubling the number of deaths in 2020. The city and the county are involved in other lawsuits with Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt, which is expected to lead to more settlement money. But Corder said the lawsuits won’t change the opioid crisis.
“The damage that’s been done to this country because of Oxycontin … how do you measure loss of life,” Corder said.
